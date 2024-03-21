"I never felt...": India star reveals state of mind after sudden snub from India team

There was a phase between September 2022 and August 2023 when he was not considered by national selectors.

A promising Indian star has opened up on his surprise snub and how he tackled it to come back stronger. He not only made a return to the Indian side after almost a year but also climbed to the No.1 spot in T20I bowler rankings following his stellar show in the IND vs AFG series earlier this year.

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi revealed that he was absolutely clueless about the snub that spanned between September 2022 and August 2023 and why he was not being considered by the national selectors in the shorter format.

According to TOI, the 23-year-old said, “I did not know what the reasoning was behind leaving me out. My two coaches, Pradyot Singh Rathore and Shahrukh Khan, ensured that I stayed in the right frame of mind and kept giving my best whenever I had an opportunity, be it in the IPL or in the domestic games. Thankfully I never felt insecure and changed the way I bowled. I just kept bowling more and worked on my batting. I follow a simple theory that the more you bowl the more you grow."

Ravi Bishnoi aim 2024 T20 World Cup spot

With things finally falling in place, Bishnoi is hopeful for a good showing at the IPL 2024 that can help his cause in securing a spot in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad, slated to be held later in June this year.

Although the youngster is on the radar of the selectors, he does not wish to overthink it.

Bishnoi also remains motivated to don the Test whites for India. He also praised fellow youngsters and labelled Yashasvi Jaiswal as his source of 'motivation'.

ALSO READ: Star Australia batter backs Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024

“They had fought hard in life, and it feels good that the boys I played with during Under-19 days have made it to the senior team as well. I must admit that Yashasvi has now motivated me to play Test cricket,” the youngster remarked.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.