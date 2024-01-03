'If someone went for a dump..' - Ravi Shastri's brutal troll during India's epic collapse goes viral

India collapsed from 153 for 4 to being bundled out without adding another run.

In a dramatic turn of events during the ongoing Cape Town Test, India's innings went from a relatively stable 153 for 4 to a complete collapse at 153 all out. Ravi Shastri's expressive account of the sudden batting debacle gained widespread attention.

The shocking collapse unfolded rapidly, with six wickets falling in just 11 balls while adding zilch to India's total. The downturn commenced when Lungi Ngidi dismissed KL Rahul for 9 in the 34th over at 153 for 4. Ngidi continued the momentum, claiming the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in the remaining five balls of the over, both departing without adding to the score.

Kagiso Rabada secured two more wickets in the subsequent over. Rabada first removed the in-form Virat Kohli for 46 on the first ball and then orchestrated the run-out of Mohammed Siraj. Rabada concluded India's innings by dismissing Prasidh Krishna, inducing an outside edge safely caught by Aiden Markram at slip.

Shastri quipped, "153 for 4 and 153 all out. If someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India have been bowled out for 153," encapsulating the swift and unexpected downfall of the Indian batting lineup in his trademark style.

Mohammed Siraj bundles out the Proteas for a record-low total

The collapse followed an unusual turn of events earlier in the day when South Africa was dismissed for a mere 55 in their first innings. Mohammed Siraj played a crucial role, delivering an exceptional bowling performance with a six-wicket haul, while Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar contributed with two wickets each.

From the outset, the Indian seamers maintained a perfect line and length, dismantling the home team's batting lineup in 23.2 overs. This resulted in South Africa recording their lowest Test total since 1932, a decision made after choosing to bat. Furthermore, it marked the Proteas' lowest Test score against India.

