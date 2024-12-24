News
Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, dissected how MS Dhoni operated on the field and what made him successful as a captain.
News
December 24, 2024 - 10:42 am

Ashwin Reveals MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Mantra Behind Immense Success

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Ravichandran Ashwin will play with MS Dhoni again in IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, dissected how MS Dhoni operated on the field and what made him successful as a captain.

Numerous cricketers have spoken highly of MS Dhoni’s leadership credentials and praised his on-field tactics. Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, dissected how MS Dhoni operated on the field and what made him successful as a captain.

On the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Ashwin revealed Dhoni would do the basics right, which other captains forget to nail. For instance, he would allow bowlers to take his field and ask them not to bowl loose deliveries to a new batter, and if bowlers let batters get easy runs, he would take them off the attack.

“It’s a very simple question to answer in my head. He does most basic things right, and most other captains miss the basic elementary things. It makes the game look much more difficult for them. He would never, for example, if he gave the ball to the bowler, the first thing he would say, ‘Take your field and bowl to the field’. He hated that when a batter came to bat, and you would bowl a loose delivery. He would never take me off the bowling if there were 2-3 boundaries if they were well earned. If I gave a batter a ball to cut or drive when he came out to bat, he would be livid. He would make me feel my place and take me off the bowling.”

This method has been tried and tested, and Dhoni has extracted the best out of almost every bowler who has played under him. No wonder he has won all the trophies in the world and is one of the finest-ever captains in world cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin set to reunite with MS Dhoni in IPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin will play with MS Dhoni again in IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK bought him for a big INR 9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, showing ample trust in him.

While playing for CSK, Ashwin has 90 wickets at an average of 24.22 and a strike rate of 22.51 in 94 IPL innings. Further, he can contribute with the bat and be flexible with his batting position, making him an all-round prospect.

Also Read: Flipped Batting Order: Captain Shreyas Iyer’s Brilliance Guides Mumbai to Vijay Hazare Trophy Win

He has vast experience playing in Chennai since it’s his home ground and knows the conditions well. While Dhoni won’t be the captain, he will still be behind the sticks and guide Ashwin at every step.

The duo have done big things together in international cricket and IPL, and expect more of the same in the coming times. Ashwin’s inclusion will make CSK tactically sound further in the next season.

