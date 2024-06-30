Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20Is after winning the T20 World Cup 2024

Ravindra Jadeja has followed the path of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and retired from T20Is following India’s historic win in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Ravindra Jadeja has followed the path of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and retired from T20Is following India’s historic win in the T20 World Cup 2024. He shared this update on his social media handles, writing an emotional farewell note to reveal his decision.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind Ravindrasinh Jadeja”

Jadeja, 35, featured in 74 T20I games for India, scoring 515 runs at an average of 21.46 and a strike rate of 127.16, with the highest score of 46. Further, he also snared 54 wickets at an average of 29.85 and a strike rate of 25.11, with the best figures of 3/15.

Jadeja has been a crucial member of the T20I team in the last decade, for he featured in as many as seven T20 World Cups, only missing the inaugural and 2022 editions. He took 22 wickets at 28.86 runs apiece in 30 T20 World Cup matches and retired after winning the trophy.

End of an era for India in T20Is

With Ravindra Jadeja also retiring from the format, it is the end of an era for India in T20Is. Earlier, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also announced their retirements after the T20 World Cup 2024 final, putting curtains on glorious careers.

Ravindra might have retired from T20Is to focus more on the other two formats. They are also his stronger formats, for he never really got going in the T20I version.

Lately, Jadeja has been injury-prone and also doesn’t have age on his side. It is the right time for him to step aside and let the young guns take over.

This T20 World Cup win remains the highest point in his T20I career. Maybe the win played a role in this decision.

