News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Lungi Ngidi CSK IPL 2022
News
Last updated: February 7, 2025

RCB New Buy from IPL 2025 Among 2 Players Added To South Africa ODI Squad For Tri-series

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The pacer is also part of the Proteas' Champions Trophy squad

Lungi Ngidi CSK IPL 2022

South Africa have added pacer Lungi Ngidi and wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi to their squad for the first ODI in the upcoming tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan.

South Africa, who are part of Group B in the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside Australia, Afghanistan and England, will play the tri-series from February 8-14 in order to prepare for the big tournament.

Temba Bavuma to lead inexperienced team in the first tri-series clash vs New Zealand

South Africa so far, have announced a 12-man squad for the first game against New Zealand which had six uncapped players – Meekaeel Prince, Eathan Bosch, Gideon Peters, Mihlali Mpongwana, Matthew Breetzke and Senuran Muthursamy. However, with fast-bowling allrounder Gerald Coetzee out of the tri-series and Champions Trophy, South Africa have made two additions with experienced players.

The presence of several uncapped players in the squad was necessitated due to the unavailability of eight senior players including the likes of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Kagiso Rabada – who have featured in the ongoing SA20 2025.

Temba Bavuma will now lead the 13-player squad in the first ODI in Lahore.

South Africa also lose Anrich Nortje before Champions Trophy 2025

Shamsi and Ngidi have both been named in the Proteas’ preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and have become available after their respective SA20 sides Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals have ended their campaigns. The final of the SA20 2025 will be played in Johannesburg between defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town on Sunday.

Also Read:

South Africa’s Champions Trophy squad retains 10 the 15 players who were part of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India where they reached the semifinals. The likes of Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder are set to play their first 50-over ICC event. Either it be fate or the rigours of pace bowling preventing him from playing ODIs in the sub-continent, Anrich Nortje was also ruled out Champions Trophy 2025 with a back injury. Till date, Nortje has only played three ODIs in Asia between 2021-23.

South Africa’s squad for the first tri-series match against New Zealand

Temba Bavuma (Captain), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Gerald Coetzee
Lungi Ngidi
South Africa
Tabraiz Shamsi
Temba Bavuma

Betting news

Related posts

Steve Smith

Australia star enters Top 5 list of most Test centuries with a record-breaking ton in SL vs AUS 2nd Test

He remained unbeaten on 120* at the end of Day 2.
February 7, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Former India Star Expects a Different Approach From Rohit Sharma in Champions Trophy 2025

Former India Star Expects a Different Approach From Rohit Sharma in Champions Trophy 2025

He shared his thoughts on Rohit Sharma’s struggles, pointing out that the pitch was well-suited for him to regain form.
February 7, 2025
Sagar Paul
Mendis Kuhnemann collision

Australia Spinner Collides With Non-Striker Trying To Save A Run In 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka [WATCH]

Both the bowler and the batter butted heads as the batter fell to the ground in pain
February 7, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Rohit Sharma England 1st ODI Nagpur

‘Problem With Big Scores’ – Former India Player Criticises Rohit Sharma’s Extended Batting Slump

Rohit Sharma's last 50-plus score in international cricket came in September, 2024
February 7, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Rohit sharma presser

Rohit Sharma All But Confirms India’s Next ODI Captain After Him

February 7, 2025
Samarnath Soory

Two Indian Stars Nominated for ICC Player of the Month for January 2025

Interestingly, all the three nominations for the Men’s category are spinners.
February 7, 2025
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy