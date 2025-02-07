RCB New Buy from IPL 2025 Among 2 Players Added To South Africa ODI Squad For Tri-series

The pacer is also part of the Proteas' Champions Trophy squad

South Africa have added pacer Lungi Ngidi and wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi to their squad for the first ODI in the upcoming tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan.

South Africa, who are part of Group B in the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside Australia, Afghanistan and England, will play the tri-series from February 8-14 in order to prepare for the big tournament.

Temba Bavuma to lead inexperienced team in the first tri-series clash vs New Zealand

South Africa so far, have announced a 12-man squad for the first game against New Zealand which had six uncapped players – Meekaeel Prince, Eathan Bosch, Gideon Peters, Mihlali Mpongwana, Matthew Breetzke and Senuran Muthursamy. However, with fast-bowling allrounder Gerald Coetzee out of the tri-series and Champions Trophy, South Africa have made two additions with experienced players.

🚨 SQUAD UPDATE 🚨



Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi have been added to the squad for South Africa’s first match of the tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand on 10 February.#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/oWpdgZBRon — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 7, 2025

The presence of several uncapped players in the squad was necessitated due to the unavailability of eight senior players including the likes of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Kagiso Rabada – who have featured in the ongoing SA20 2025.

Temba Bavuma will now lead the 13-player squad in the first ODI in Lahore.

South Africa also lose Anrich Nortje before Champions Trophy 2025

Shamsi and Ngidi have both been named in the Proteas’ preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and have become available after their respective SA20 sides Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals have ended their campaigns. The final of the SA20 2025 will be played in Johannesburg between defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town on Sunday.

South Africa’s Champions Trophy squad retains 10 the 15 players who were part of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India where they reached the semifinals. The likes of Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder are set to play their first 50-over ICC event. Either it be fate or the rigours of pace bowling preventing him from playing ODIs in the sub-continent, Anrich Nortje was also ruled out Champions Trophy 2025 with a back injury. Till date, Nortje has only played three ODIs in Asia between 2021-23.

South Africa’s squad for the first tri-series match against New Zealand

Temba Bavuma (Captain), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

