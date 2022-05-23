Rishabh Pant duped of INR 1,63,00,000 by former arrested cricketer

Going by the name of Mrinank Singh, the Haryana based individual promised to provide Rishabh Pant settlement of watches worth INR 1.63 crores.

India and Delhi Capitals (DC) star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been conned by a Haryana based cricketer Mrinank Singh. Singh is learnt to have duped Pant an amount of INR 1.63 crores after promising to procure luxury watches for the Indian player.

According to a Mid-Day report, Pant, with the help of his manager Puneet Solanki, has filed a case against Singh after falling into his trap last February over a bounced cheque.

The report unveiled that all-format Indian international desired to buy luxury watches from the Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Series collection from Singh, and paid INR 36,25,120 for a Crazy Colour watch, apart from paying INR 62,60,000 for the Richard Mille watch.

Rishabh Pant has now taken the matter to the police, complaining how Singh deceived him after promising to provide the luxury watches through false references. After gaining Pant's trust, Singh duped him the entire amount.

Filing his complaint, Rishabh Pant's manager provided the necessary details of the purchase made from Singh and sought his money back in settlement from the con.

"In January 2021, Mrinank told Pant and Solanki that he had started a business of buying and selling luxury watches, bags, jewellery, etc. He gave references to several cricketers to whom he claimed to have sold the goods. He falsely represented to Pant and his manager that he could procure luxury watches and other accessories for them at good discounts and very cheap prices," Mid-Day reported from an official complaint by the player.

"Believing in the story of the accused, Pant handed over a luxury watch and few jewellery items in the month of Feb 2021 to the accused, that were purchased by him for Rs 65,70,731/- (Sixty Five Lakh Seventy Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty One only) for resale (sic)."

Singh was recently arrested by the Juhu police in Mumbai for duping against a businessman by offering him the sell of luxury watches and expensive mobile phones at cheap rates. The Haryana-based individual conned Rishabh Pant in a similar fashion, promising to provide him expensive watches without ever settling the deal.