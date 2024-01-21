India created history by defeating Australia in the Gabba to become the first team to defeat them at this venue in 32 years.

While several players contributed to the victory, Rishabh Pant’s iconic knock was the best play of the game.

The Indian Cricket Team has been involved in so many historic wins over the years. The team has given so many memorable moments for its fans to savour for a lifetime. However, few victories have been as memorable as the one in the Gabba three years back.

India created history by defeating Australia in the Gabba to become the first team to defeat them at this venue in 32 years. This victory was special in so many ways. The Indian team were missing most of its key players due to personal reasons and injuries.

A series that started with 36 all-out culminated in a series victory that too with an inexperienced bunch in Australia’s fortress. It’s hard to find a story more inspiring. It is the main reason why the game is remembered even after three years and will hold a special place in Indian cricket history.

While several players contributed to the victory, Rishabh Pant’s iconic knock was the best play of the game. His unbeaten 89-run knock not only stabilised the innings but also guided India to victory. He was also the Man of the Match for his batting heroics.

Rishabh Pant reveals Rohit Sharma's inspirational words after the Gabba heist

As the Gabba victory completes three years, Star Sports had a special show on the anniversary. The renowned broadcaster Jatin Sapru had a watch-along show with Rishabh Pant. They followed the highlights of the game, and Rishabh shared the incidents that unfolded on that historic day.

Rishabh talked about a range of things in the show. He discussed his mindset, his game plan to counter different bowlers and the dressing room environment before, during and after the game. Rishabh also revealed the special words said by Rohit Sharma to him after the victory.

“After the Gabba Test, I wasn’t celebrating like others,” stated Pant on Star Sports. “Then Rohit bhai came to me and said, ‘You don’t know what you have done. Once you leave cricket, you will realise the importance of this innings.’ Then, I realised I have done something great.”

It was indeed a marvellous effort by Rishabh Pant to win the game out of nowhere. He is the finest-ever Test wicketkeeper-batter for India. Not only in the Gabba, Pant has played some iconic knocks in all parts of the world in red-ball cricket in a relatively young career.

