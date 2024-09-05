Talented all-rounder Riyan Parag names his cricketing idol

Notably, he even earned his maiden ODI cap from the hands of his idol.

Talented India all-rounder Riyan Parag recently name-dropped his cricketing idol.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout season earlier this year during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) which saw him make his India debuts in T20I as well as the ODI format.

Notably, Riyan even earned his maiden ODI cap from the hands of his idol when he made his debut during the final match of the Sri Lanka ODI series earlier in August.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Duleep Trophy, Riyan revealed that former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli is his idol in the sport.

In a video on the Youtube channel 'Sports With Ravishh', Parag said, "Virat Kohli is my Idol. I've always looked up to him. Sharing the dressing room with Virat bhaiya is surreal and a dream come true moment for me".

Riyan Parag will hope to make a mark in the Duleep Trophy to break into the Test team

Riyan, who is now plying his trade in the Duleep Trophy, will be eager to make his mark in red-ball cricket, especially with a long Test schedule of ten matches lined up ahead for India.

Performance-wise, Riyan Parag has grown in leaps and bounds. The dynamic right-hander, after years of hard work, has been finally rewarded and made his way into the Indian team.

He has also been one of the consistent performers in the domestic circuit over the last few years. He was failing to make a mark in the IPL but managed to tick that box as well.

He will now be gunning for a spot in the Test squad as India is slated to play a two-Test home series against Bangladesh before hosting New Zealand for a three-Test encounter. This will be followed by the highly anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy when the India team travels to Down Under for a five-match series.

