'It's about how they..': Rohit Sharma gives hilarious reply to Ed Sheeran about 'Bazball'

Recently, the Indian skipper met the popular English musician during his tour to India.

The Indian team, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, dominated visitors England earlier this year when the teams locked horns in a five-match Test series. Despite losing the series opener, Rohit Sharma and Co displayed strong character to outclass England and their new-age 'Bazball' tactic.

Recently, the Indian skipper met popular English musician Ed Sheeran during his tour to India where the duo got chatting about the series.

Speaking about the same on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast, Rohit revealed what he had told Ed Sheeran regarding England's 'Bazball' when quizzed by Michael Vaughan.

Rohit said, "The knowledge that he (Ed Sheeran) has, I was quite intrigued by the stuff he was talking about. He was quite interested about what Bazball means and he wanted to hear it from an opposition captain. He said he has been hearing about it from the English captain for a while now and wanted to understand what it is for the opposition captain. I told him (laughs) Bazball is not about how they play but it's about how they talk off the field."

Mumbai Indians desperate for win against PBKS

Speaking about Rohit Sharma, he had an average outing with the bat today, scoring a moderate 25-ball 36 during their match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

After relinquishing his MI captaincy, new skipper Hardik Pandya has had a mixed experience so far. MI started their IPL 2024 campaign with a hattrick of losses before winning two matches and then losing their last encounter against CSK.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma reveals reason for not staying with Mumbai Indians teammates during home matches

MI will thus be eager to secure the two points against PBKS tonight in a bid to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.