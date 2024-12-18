‘Aapko mereko marwaoge’ – Rohit Sharma suddenly remembers Pujara and Rahane aren’t retired mid press conference [WATCH]

An emotional press conference after the Gabba Test saw Ravichandran Ashwin call time on an incredible Test career. Ashwin, who walked in with Rohit Sharma for the press conference, announced that it would be his last day as an international cricketer.

But the press conference took a wild turn as Rohit Sharma started talking emotionally about Ashwin and playing alongside him, swiftly mentioning that alongside the likes of Rahane, Pujara, we will keep meeting players even after they retire.

While talking, the Indian captain realised that Pujara and Rahane haven’t actually retired from Test cricket, sparking a hilarious conversation in the press conference.

Rohit Sharma forgets Rahane Pujara hasn’t retired in the Press Conference

“We meet a lot of people in Mumbai, Pujara is hiding in Rajkot, we don’t meet a lot of people but in the field of cricket, we meet a lot of people. But Ash too, I am sure he will be with you guys in the next 1-2 years. So we will keep meeting him. Do you feel any lack in the ground? No, no, absolutely. Look, he has so much experience, he has won so many matches. So, if you want to see them in left or right, they won’t be there,” Rohit Sharma said.

“By the way, Ajinkya Rahane hasn’t retired, aap ko mereko marwaoge [you will get me killed],” Rohit joked, suddenly realising Rahane hasn’t retired yet officially.

“I am saying that these three have retired. Pujara hasn’t even announced his retirement. No, you have taken the names of the three, that’s why I am saying. No, no. They are not here right now. But I don’t know if they can come here. But there are two other people, they can come anytime. And the door is not closed for anyone,” Rohit added before muttering “I am dead, yaar” hilariously at the end of the press conference.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.