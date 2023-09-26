"In case there's a chance..." : Rohit Sharma opens up about Ashwin's chances for 2023 ODI World Cup

Despite Ashwin's infrequent presence in ODIs, Rohit emphasized that this should not diminish the off-spinner's cricketing prowess.

India skipper Rohit Sharma conducted a press conference ahead of the third ODI against Australia, where he is set to resume leadership. Rohit did not dismiss the possibility of a last-minute alteration to India's World Cup roster, emphasizing the compelling case made by veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin before the September 28 deadline.

Despite Ashwin's infrequent presence in ODIs, limited to a few appearances in 2022, Rohit emphasized that this should not diminish the off-spinner's cricketing prowess as evident in his performance in Indore during the second ODI against Australia.

"You cannot take away the class and the experience that the individual has over the years and in the last couple of games we saw how well he bowled," Rohit noted, acknowledging Ashwin's exceptional skills.

"He's got a lot of variation up his sleeves and in case there is a chance, we can look at a lot of things. So hopefully, the way things are at this point in time, it does well for us because we've got all the backups and everything ready as well," the Indian captain added.

Rohit Sharma downplays No.1 position

Recent performances affirm that Ashwin has not lost his finesse in the shorter formats, showcasing a range of skills that could prove invaluable in high-pressure situations during a tournament like the World Cup. With Axar Patel still recovering from an injury, that led him to miss the third ODI against Australia and the deadline fast approaching, Ashwin stands a chance to secure a spot in the final squad.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mushfiqur Rahim kicks down stumps after using football skills to save wicket

The skipper also downplayed India's ascension to the No.1 ranking during the ODI series, stating that it holds minimal significance. Rohit pointed out that India have deliberately challenged themselves in the Asia Cup and the Australia series to best prepare for the upcoming home World Cup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.