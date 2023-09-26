WATCH: Mushfiqur Rahim kicks down stumps after using football skills to save wicket

In an effort to defend a short delivery, Rahim saw the ball rebound within the crease and ultimately ended up striking the stumps with his legs.

Bangladesh and New Zealand are currently locking horns in the final ODI of their three-match series today (September 26) at Shere Bangla National Stadium. After opting to bat first, Bangladesh posted a total of 171 with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto leading the charge with 76 runs off 84 balls. Notably, during the first innings, a video of wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim attempting to prevent the ball from striking the stumps by using football skills went viral.

This incident took place on the first delivery of the 16th over by Lockie Ferguson. Rahim, in an effort to defend a short delivery, saw the ball rebound within the crease and ultimately ended up striking the stumps. Despite Rahim's best attempt to kick the ball away, he was unable to do so in time which resulted in his dismissal.

New Zealand pacers dominate against Bangladesh

Earlier in the day, Adam Milne and Trent Boult joined forces with the new ball, swiftly dismissing both of Bangladesh's opening batters. Boult accounted for Tanzid Hasan, while Milne dismantled Zakir Hasan's stumps, leaving Bangladesh at 8/2. Towhid Hridoy (18 off 17) and Mushfiqur Rahim (18 off 25) also fell cheaply, leaving their side struggling at 88/4.

Despite Shanto's superb knock, he received limited support from the other end which led Bangladesh to be bundled out for a total of 171 in 34.3 overs. Milne was the standout bowler for his side, recording figures of 4/34 in 6.3 overs, while Boult (2/33, 6 overs) and Cole McConchie (2/18, 5 overs) also made clinical contributions.

In response, New Zealand made a solid start with openers Finn Allen and Will Young contributing 49 runs for the first wicket. However, after this promising start, the visitors lost wickets on consecutive balls, courtesy of Shoriful Islam's dismissals of Allen and Foxcroft. At the 22-over mark, New Zealand stood at 95/2, with Will Young (42 off 56) and Henry Nicholls (21 off 49) at the crease.

