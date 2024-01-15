'I might be batting up the order' - In-form Rajasthan Royals youngster optimistic about IPL 2024

After facing a lot of flak for his underachievement in IPL 2023, he has returned to his best after smashing consecutive centuries in the Ranji Trophy 2024.

A Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batter has made the claim of batting higher up the order in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). He is optimistic about the new season after enjoying sensational form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024.

After facing criticism for his performance in the IPL 2023 season, Riyan Parag has made a strong comeback by scoring consecutive centuries for the Assam state team in the Ranji Trophy. Displaying a bold and aggressive style of play, the 22-year-old has found success in red-ball cricket and is optimistic about replicating this form in the upcoming IPL.

In an interview with Sportstar, the RR batter said, “The IPL is going to be huge for me. I am just thinking of carrying my domestic form into the IPL. I know it is a different tournament, the bowlers are more skilful but my skill doesn’t go away. I might be batting up the order this time in the IPL. I have always batted at number four for Assam and if you do something consistently you are tuned in for that,” he said

Riyan Parag putting in the hard yards to succeed in IPL 2024

Parag attributes his improved performance to a more expressive approach to the game and rigorous practice sessions in the nets. Collaborating with his father, Parag Das and RR performance director Zubin Bharucha, the youngster has diligently fine-tuned his skills, anticipating a standout performance in the 2024 IPL season.

Interestingly, prior to the IPL 2023 season, Parag had expressed similar confidence and even predicted hitting four sixes in an over. Due to the unfulfilled expectations, he faced online trolling. Undeterred, Parag is determined to excel in the upcoming season and contribute to Rajasthan's quest for their second IPL trophy.

