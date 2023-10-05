"Out of 21 bats...": Sachin Tendulkar reveals how bat-change helped him score a ton during 2011 WC

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has been named the global ambassador for the 2023 ODI World Cup made a return to the commentary box for the tournament opener between New Zealand and England. After New Zealand opt to field first against The Three Lions, Sachin narrated an interesting story against the same rivals during the 2011 World Cup.

Sachin said on comms, "We got to the stadium about two, two and a half hours before the game started, just to soak in the atmosphere. And I was actually carrying 21 bats during that tournament. And out of 21, there was only one that I liked the most, which I played with for almost two years. Nice to take that bat every day back to the room and repair the bat, glue it properly and then bring it to the ground. And use the same bat, I was not interested in using any other bat."

The Master Blaster, interestingly before the game was prepping up another bat that he thought he would never use.

Sachin reveals reason for changing bat

Sachin quipped, "So before the game, I'm actually trying to fix another bat, change the shape of the bat. I'm quite fussy when it comes to equipment, especially bats. And then simultaneously, I'm talking to myself, I'm saying, why am I wasting my energy before an important game?"

ALSO READ: 'Sometimes you get stubborn batters' - Ravi Shastri slams senior Indian batters on World Cup commentary

"And actually, we bat first in that game. And I'm using my match back, I've played a full blooded square cup. And Paul Collingwood stops the ball at five. He's literally had a cup of tea. And then he stopped the ball and I had middled the ball. And that's when I feel so sad, it's time for this bat to go. Back to the dressing room. And the one that I was repairing before the game, thinking that I would never use that bat, I end up using that bat. And I got a hundred in that game," he finally added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.