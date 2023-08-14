Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayake slapped with travel restrictions on match-fixing charges; risks imprisonment

The allegations against Sachithra Senanayake revolve around his purported involvement in persuading two fellow players to manipulate game outcomes through telephone conversations during the 2020 edition of the LPL

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake has found himself embroiled in a match-fixing scandal related to the Lankan Premier League (LPL) 2020. Consequently, he has been slapped with a travel restriction by a local court, effectively barring him from leaving the country.

The allegations against Sachithra Senanayake revolve around his purported involvement in persuading two fellow players to manipulate game outcomes through telephone conversations during the 2020 edition of the LPL. It has now led to a three-year travel ban imposed on him by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration has been duly informed of this decision.

According to reports, Sachithra Senanayake stands accused of initiating calls to two players based in Dubai in 2020. However, he vehemently denies these allegations, considering them a malicious attempt to tarnish his reputation. It is worth noting that match-fixing is considered a grave criminal offense in Sri Lanka.

Sachithra Senanayake risks imprisonment if proven guilty

Should Sachithra Senanayake be proven guilty in the match-fixing case, he could face a penalty of up to 100 million Sri Lanka Rupees in fines or a maximum of 10 years in imprisonment, or potentially both.

Sachithra Senanayake, who made his debut for Sri Lanka in 2012, showcased commendable dedication to his country's cricketing cause. While his Test appearances were limited to just one game, his contributions in ODIs and T20Is were significant. Having represented Sri Lanka in 49 ODIs, he secured 53 wickets with an average and economy rate of 35.36 and 4.77, respectively. In T20Is, he claimed 25 wickets with an economy of approximately 7.

Notably, Sachithra Senanayake was a part of Sri Lanka’s victorious T20 World Cup squad in 2014. Additionally, his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw him playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and taking 9 wickets across 8 matches.

