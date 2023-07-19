"Extremely composed" - Fans shower plaudits as Sai Sudarshan slams scintillating ton to destroy Pakistan A in Asia Cup

After consistent performances in domestic cricket, Sudharsan grabbed the attention of fans and critics with his batting exploits for Gujarat Titans in IPL over the last two years

Inspired by Sai Sudharsan's magnificent century, India A beat Pakistan A comfortably by eight wickets on Wednesday (July 19) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. With the win, they continued their dominant run in ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 and consolidated their top position in the points table.

On the other hand, Rajvardhan Hangarkekar starred with the ball with a fifer.

After consistent performances in domestic cricket, Sudharsan grabbed the attention of fans and critics with his batting exploits for Gujarat Titans in IPL over the last two years. He took it up a notch this season with a majestic 96 against Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023. Sai Sudharsan's stocks in the Indian cricket circuit continued to grow with the latest knock.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to post 205 in 48 overs as Qasim did the repair- work after reeling at 95/6 at one point. In return, India A achieved the target in 36.4 overs for the loss of two wickets on the back of an unbeaten 104 from opening batter Sai Sudharsan. Sudharsan’s innings included 10 fours and three sixes which came off 110 balls. Nikin Jose was the other significant contributor with the bat, scoring a 64-ball 53, which included seven boundaries.

Fans took note of Sudarshan's impressive knock against Pakistan A side and expressed their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the top reactions:

Prioritized watching #INDAvPAKA over #Ashes just to watch Sai Sudharsan batting. Good to see him reach 100 given the low target.

Between Jaiswal in u19 World Cup & Sai today, anyone scored century from India against Pakistan? — Janani (@njan85) July 19, 2023





21 year old boy Sai sudharsan destroyed whole Pakistan team 🔥



Massive Win!! #INDAvPAKA pic.twitter.com/edTia8YIxD — Hemant (@hemant_18_0) July 19, 2023





Sai sudarsan finishes it off in style. Bringing up a hundred in the process against #PakistanA. Lets hope it's the first of many to come for the incredibly talented young man. He just keeps getting better and better everytime I see him. Well done #IndiaA #EmergingAsiaCup — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) July 19, 2023





Two left handers are stepping up by thrashing Pakistan.



#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/FefIPMgyQH — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) July 19, 2023





International experience of Pakistan A - 81 matches.



International experience of India A - 0 matches.



India A defeated Pakistan A by 8 wickets in the Emerging Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/w3Aq3jfqbk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 19, 2023





Sai Sudharsan managed to deal with Shahnawaz Dahani really well, loved his composure in the India Premier League and Tamil Nadu Premier League too. He has a very bright future and could be drafted into the senior team soon 👏#EmergingAsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/UmM2OlhvNa — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 19, 2023

