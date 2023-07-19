"Extremely composed" - Fans shower plaudits as Sai Sudarshan slams scintillating ton to destroy Pakistan A in Asia Cup

 By Chandra Moulee Das Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 01:36 IST
Sai Sudarshan

Inspired by Sai Sudharsan's magnificent century, India A beat Pakistan A comfortably by eight wickets on Wednesday (July 19) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. With the win, they continued their dominant run in ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 and consolidated their top position in the points table.

On the other hand, Rajvardhan Hangarkekar starred with the ball with a fifer. 

After consistent performances in domestic cricket, Sudharsan grabbed the attention of fans and critics with his batting exploits for Gujarat Titans in IPL over the last two years. He took it up a notch this season with a majestic 96 against Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023. Sai Sudharsan's stocks in the Indian cricket circuit continued to grow with the latest knock.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to post 205 in 48 overs as Qasim did the repair- work after reeling at 95/6 at one point. In return, India A achieved the target in 36.4 overs for the loss of two wickets on the back of an unbeaten 104 from opening batter Sai Sudharsan. Sudharsan’s innings included 10 fours and three sixes which came off 110 balls. Nikin Jose was the other significant contributor with the bat, scoring a 64-ball 53, which included seven boundaries.

Fans took note of Sudarshan's impressive knock against Pakistan A side and expressed their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the top reactions:


 


 


 


 


 


 

