Not wrestling! Samoan cricketer breaks Yuvraj, Rohit, Rinku's record with 39 runs in one over

In a sensational effort, Samoan cricketer Darius Visser has shattered the record of three Indian stars - Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh after he slammed 39 runs in one over.

While Samoans are popular for being wrestlers with some of the popular names being Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and Roman Reigns amongst others, this time they showed their prowess on the cricket field.

Darius Visser managed to eclipse Yuvraj Singh's record of 36 runs in one over in a T20I match, which he scored by hitting six sixes off England pacer Stuart Broad during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

The 28-year-old Samoan also went past the 36 runs scored by Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh against Afghanistan earlier this year in a bilateral series.

Visser scored 39 runs off Vanuatu seamer Nalin Nipiko in a single over during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A match earlier today (August 20). Visser hit six sixes in the over, which also included three no-balls bowled by Nipiko.

Visser's blitz also saw him breeze past more recent efforts from Kieron Pollard (2021 - 36 runs), Nicholas Pooran (2024 - 36 runs) and Dipendra Singh Airee (2024 - 36 runs).

Darius Visser's fireworks keep Samoa's hopes alive for T20 World Cup 2026 qualification

Visser displayed extraordinary batting skill by smashing three consecutive sixes off the first three balls of Nipiko's over. His aggression didn’t stop there, as he sent the fourth legal delivery soaring over the boundary again.

Although Nipiko managed to deliver a dot ball on the fifth delivery in an attempt to restrain Visser, the Samoan batter remained unstoppable. He took advantage of the situation by launching another six off the third no-ball of the over.

To finish his remarkable display, Visser ended the over with yet another six, becoming the first Samoan player to score a century in international cricket.

Visser's phenomenal innings included an impressive 14 sixes, just four short of the record for the most sixes hit by a single batter in a men's T20I match, held by Estonia cricketer Sahil Chauhan.

His explosive knock of 132 runs from just 62 balls was instrumental in securing Samoa's second win in the tournament, keeping their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 T20 World Cup very much alive.

