He is now available for selection in the upcoming mega-event.

In a recent turnaround of events, tainted Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has been acquitted of his rape charges ahead of the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, slated to be played in June in West Indies & USA.

The 23-year-old was given a clean chit by Patan High Court after the Kathmandu District Court recently handed him an 8-year sentence for sexually assaulting an underage girl at a hotel in Tilganga on August 21, 2022.

The hearings began on Tuesday and stretched into Wednesday (May 15), culminating in a favorable outcome for Lamichhane.

Senior advocates Ram Narayan Bidari, Raman Shrestha, Shambu Thapa, Murari Sapkota, and Krishna Sapkota provided legal representation for the cricketer, contesting the ruling of the Kathmandu District Court that found him guilty in the heinous crime.

Tainted cricketer acquitted of rape charges ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Sandeep, after being found not guilty, is now available for selection in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. Incidentally, Nepal has officially revealed its 15-player squad led by Rohit Paudel for the mega-event.

However, with the ICC's regulation permitting teams to modify their squads until May 25, there's almost a certainty that Lamichhane will be selected.

Sandeep has represented Nepal in 52 T20I matches and has taken 98 wickets and will be crucial for Nepal's ambitions in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Nepal has been placed in Group D alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. They begin their campaign against the Netherlands on June 4 at Texas.

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.

