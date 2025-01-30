Former India Player Admits He was ‘Shocked’ to See Suryakumar Yadav Elevated to T20I Captaincy Ahead of Hardik Pandya

On Star Sports, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said he was surprised to see Suryakumar elevated to captaincy after Rohit.

When Rohit Sharma quit T20Is after the historic win in the T20 World Cup 2024, India looked certain to appoint Hardik Pandya as their new captain for the shortest format. Several reasons favoured the all-rounder heavily, and the decision seemed straightforward and pragmatic.

He had previously led the Indian team, remained the vice-captain in big events, and brought leadership experience with a proven track record, including in the IPL. However, the team management shockingly appointed Suryakumar Yadav as Rohit’s successor, and Hardik is not even the vice-captain, with Axar Patel taking that role from the ongoing England series.

On Star Sports, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said he was surprised to see Suryakumar elevated to captaincy after Rohit. However, Bangar applauded Suryakumar’s man-management skills, saying he could be the leader of this generation.

“Honestly, I was shocked that he was elevated to captain because, until that point, Hardik Pandya was the captain-designate. The way he handled that transition shows his great man-management skills. It’s still early days, but he’s the best fit for this young squad after the retirements of Jadeja, Kohli, and Rohit. That’s a big plus—he can be the leader of this new generation, someone who is one among them.”

Why did India choose Suryakumar Yadav over Hardik Pandya as T20I captain?

While Suryakumar Yadav has found ample success as a captain, the question still remains why India preferred him over Hardik for the leadership role. One main reason could be Hardik’s injury history, for he often gets injured and should be on the sidelines.

Also Read:

Further, Hardik plays both T20Is and ODIs, so the team needs to manage his workload and rest him at times. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav mostly focuses on T20Is and hasn’t been part of the ODI and Test setup.

He has been the best T20I batter of this Indian side and was an ideal alternative for Hardik as a captain. Fortunately for India, Suryakumar has handled the transition brilliantly and brought his fearless approach to the team.

As captain, he has won 16 out of 20 T20Is, with a win-loss percentage of 3.750. The brand of cricket India have played under him is exciting, and it has worked even against quality sides.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.