Former India batter and current expert Sanjay Manjrekar has made bold claims about Harshit Rana, stating he can become a bowling star.
news
Last updated: February 14, 2025

Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts KKR Youngster To Be the Next Big Star for India

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Harshit Rana’s progress can be gauged by the fact he was selected over Mohammed Siraj for the Champions Trophy 2025, even after Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.

Former India batter and current expert Sanjay Manjrekar has made bold claims about Harshit Rana, stating he can become a bowling star. On ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said Harshit makes things happen, and Manjrekar loves his attitude.

“It’s easy to get excited by recency. Harshit Rana, every time he has played recently for India in white-ball cricket, he has made an impression. He makes things happen. I just love his attitude, and I won’t be surprised if this guy goes on to become a big bowling star for India because he is only scratching the surface of his own game at the moment.”

Harshit’s life has changed dramatically since IPL 2024, and he has achieved so much in no time. After a successful season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he was drafted into the national team and debuted across all three formats for India.

He has also done well, especially in white-ball formats, by consistently taking wickets, a feature of his bowling. While Harshit can be expensive sometimes, he provides breakthroughs, a crucial weapon in this high-scoring era.

Harshit Rana to be the second seamer in the Champions Trophy 2025

Harshit Rana’s progress can be gauged by the fact he was selected over Mohammed Siraj for the Champions Trophy 2025, even after Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. He played all three ODIs against England before the Champions Trophy 2025, which indicates he will also feature in the main XI of India’s ICC event.

Also Read:

Harshit was the second-leading wicket-taker in the three-match ODI rubber, snaring six wickets at 24.33 runs apiece. The other pacer will be one of Mohammed Shami or Arshdeep Singh, with the former more likely.

As mentioned above, his wicket-taking ability must have tempted the team to slot him in the XI based on just three games. But that’s how his career has unfolded so far; Harshit has done all the tough job right from the start across formats.

From Test debut in Australia to Champions Trophy 2025, he has already seen a lot in a short span. It will also be a great learning curve for the speedster, who has all the signs of greatness.

Champions Trophy 2025
Harshit Rana
IPL 2025
Sanjay Manjrekar

