'Didn't perform as expected' - India middle-order batter admits to not being at his best in the Sri Lanka series

He scored consecutive ducks in both the matches that he played on the tour.

An Indian middle-order batter gave an extremely candid and honest reply when speaking about his performance in the recently-concluded tour of Sri Lanka.

Dynamic right-hander Sanju Samson, who featured in the T20I leg of the tour failed to get going and deliver the goods with the bat.

The Men in Blue, led by new short-format skipper Suryakumar Yadav, wrapped up the series with a clean 3-0 sweep.

However, Samson, who featured in the last two T20Is, returned with a duck on both occasions.

Echoing on the same lines, Samson stated while speaking in an event, “I didn’t perform as expected in the last series against Sri Lanka.”

Despite his sheer talent, Sanju has never managed to become a mainstay in the Indian team.

The highlight of his career was when he featured in the India squad in the T20 World Cup 2024 and became a World Champion when the Men in Blue lifted the trophy after outclassing South Africa in the summit clash.

However, Samson did not get to play in the ICC event as the selectors opted for Rishabh Pant over him.

Sanju Samson opens up on ODI snub in Sri Lanka series

Samson did not get a chance in the ODI team despite scoring a century in the last match he played in the format.

Speaking about his snub from the 50-over format, Samson replied, "I will just go and play whenever they select it. That's it! End of the day, our team is doing well. I am the kind of person who believes in higher purpose. I just try to take things positively under controllable circumstances and put up the efforts."

Sanju Samson has participated in 16 ODIs for India, accumulating 510 runs, which includes one century and three half-centuries.

