WATCH: Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder destroys Rashid Khan with five consecutive sixes in The Hundred

Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard absolutely decimated star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan during a match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets in the ongoing The Hundred tournament.

Pollard gave Rashid a thrashing for the ages, hitting him for five consecutive sixes and once again giving a testament to his sheer power.

The carnage happened during the final stages of Southern Brave's pursuit at the Utilita Bowl when they required 49 runs from 20 balls after being given a target of 127. At that moment, Pollard, who had been waiting for his chance, was on six runs from 14 balls. The Brave needed a standout performance from the Caribbean cricketer.

Pollard delivered exactly that, striking Rashid Khan all over the Rose Bowl and tipped the momentum back in the Brave's favour.

WATCH: Kieron Pollard slams Rashid Khan for five consecutive sixes

Pollard faced the first delivery, which was slightly short and a googly. He swiftly moved back and pulled it over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. The next ball was fuller and perfectly in Pollard’s hitting zone, which he launched effortlessly over long off. Rashid attempted another flighted delivery around off, but Pollard, undeterred, smashed it over long off for another six.

On the fourth ball, Rashid Khan adjusted his length and bowled it shorter, but Pollard quickly read it and sent it soaring over deep mid-wicket. By this point, the leg-spinner was struggling for answers, and his final delivery of the over, a fuller one aimed at off-stump, was dispatched once more over long off by Pollard. This powerful display shifted the momentum entirely.

Although Kieron Pollard was eventually run out for 45, his explosive innings was enough to secure victory for his team, who won by two wickets.

