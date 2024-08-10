Bizarre moment in The Hundred as Bails don't fall even after Ball Hits the Stumps: WATCH

The incident occurred during a match between Southern Brave and the Trent Rockets.

During a match between Southern Brave and the Trent Rockets in The Hundred Women's, a bizarre incident occurred in which the ball touched the wickets but did not dislodge the bails as the batter got a lifeline.

The incident occurred during the 63rd ball of the Trent Rockets' innings. Southern Brave bowler Lauren Bell delivered a slower ball aimed at the middle and leg stumps. The ball dipped as it approached Nat Sciver-Brunt, who got an inside edge that deflected off her shoe and rolled back onto the stumps, but the bails remained unmoved.

Sciver-Brunt, who was at 37 runs at the time, received a fortunate reprieve. Seizing the opportunity, the Rockets captain finished unbeaten with 60 runs from 37 balls, including eight boundaries and a six.

Check the video of the incident below.

We've never seen anything like this 🤯



HOW did the bails stay on? #TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/31BOfZyhY8 — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 10, 2024

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana Hits Bullseye! Nails a Direct Hit to Run Out Batter in The Hundred: WATCH

Defending champions Southern Brave remain at the bottom of the points table

Speaking about the match, Southern Brave succumbed to a 24-run loss.

Currently, the Brave sit at the bottom of The Hundred women’s points table with only one victory. They must find their way back to winning form to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The defending champions have secured just one win, which came against the Oval Invincibles, while another match against the Northern Superchargers ended in a tie.

In contrast, Trent Rockets claimed their third victory in six matches with the win today. Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, the Rockets are positioned fifth on the points table.

The Trent Rockets are set to play against Birmingham Phoenix on August 12, while the Southern Brave will wrap up their league matches against Welsh Fire on August 14.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube