'Touchwood, this is the season:' Sanju Samson wants RR youngster to keep his good form going

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have made a fantastic start to their campaign in IPL 2024, winning the first two games against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC). There have been plenty of positives for them in these two matches, and RR seemed to have found a settled XI already.

The victory over DC last night in Jaipur saw them climb to the second position on the points table, only below Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While DC pushed them in the final few overs, RR bowlers did well to hold their nerves and take the team over the line.

The most significant positive for Rajasthan Royals has been Riyan Parag, who has finally brought much-needed consistency to his game and started scoring impactful runs for his team under pressure. Parag has batted in his favourable batting position at No.4 and showed his true potential with the willow.

Coming in at 36/3, Riyan scored 84 runs in 45 balls with the help of seven boundaries and six maximums to take his team out of troubled waters and help them post an above-par first-innings total. He accelerated brilliantly in the slog overs by taking on the pacers and showed his range in front of a packed crowd, which eventually made a difference.

Sanju Samson wants Riyan Parag to continue his form

Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson deserves massive credit for backing Riyan Parag to come good despite abysmal performances in the previous editions. Following the win against Delhi Capitals, Samson heaped praise on Parag, stating that IPL 2024 might be his season.

“Riyan has been a big name for the last 3-4 years. Everywhere I go in Kerala, they ask me, when is he going to come good? Touchwood, this is the season. He has to keep his head down and has a lot to give to Indian cricket.”

Riyan Parag has scores of 43 & 84 in two matches so far. While he still has a long season ahead, Parag has looked in a much better position mentally and technique-wise.

The 22-year-old always had the calibre to do everything he is doing now with the bat. If he continues improving and performing, Sanju Samson’s assumption can turn into a reality, and Riyan Parag can do wonders for India across formats.

