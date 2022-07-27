Scotland vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details for T20I and ODI series 2022: When and Where to watch SCO vs NZ Series LIVE on TV, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

New Zealand continue their long tour of Europe with a short visit to Scotland.

New Zealand play a two-match T20I series and a one-off ODI in Edinburgh against Scotland.

The series marks the return of Kiwis to the Scottish shores for the first time since 2008, when they locked horns with the hosts in a solitary one-dayer. Prior to which, New Zealand men's side faced Scotland in Scotland during the 1999 World Cup.

The upcoming tour is a rescheduled affair after New Zealand's trip to Scotland for one-off ODI and T20I in 2020 was called off due to the complications amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kiwis have arrived with a second-string white-ball squad led by spin allrounder Mitchell Santner in absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson. The selectors have also given rest to opening batter Devon Conway and lead pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Scotland, who are currently facing administrative issues within their cricket board, have had one major change on the field, with skipper and veteran batter Kyle Coetzer deciding to retire from T20Is. He remains available for the ODIs.

Richie Berrington has been named the new white-ball skipper for the Scotts.

New Zealand tour of Scotland 2022: Complete SCO vs NZ series schedule - Dates, Time and Venues

1st T20I - July 27 - Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh - IST 7:00 PM

2nd T20I - July 29 - Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh - IST 7:00 PM

Only ODI - July 31 - Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh - IST 3:30 PM

When and Where to watch Scotland vs New Zealand T20I and ODI series 2022 LIVE on TV?

There will be no live telecast for the series available in India.

Scotland vs New Zealand Live Streaming details for T20I and ODI Series

Fancode will be providing live streaming for the Scotland vs New Zealand T20I and ODI series in India.

Scotland vs New Zealand 2022 series: SCO vs NZ complete squad lists

Scotland - Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (Only ODI), Ali Evans, Chris Greaves, Oliver Hairs, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, Chris McBride, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner