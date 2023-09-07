"Pressure lenge nahi, denge" - Sehwag gives bold reply to Yuvraj's query on India's WC winning chances

Furthermore, Sehwag pointed out that since 2011 the host nation has won the tournament.

Team India is poised to enter the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup as hosts which presents them with an excellent opportunity to break their ICC title drought. The Indian team has faced challenges in securing an ICC championship over the past decade. Their last triumph was in the 2013 Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

The 2011 World Cup, held in India also witnessed a victorious performance by the Indian team. Yuvraj Singh emerged as one of India’s key players in that tournament, amassing 362 runs and claiming 15 wickets, earning him the coveted title of Player of the Tournament. However, the former star recently turned to X (formerly known as Twitter) to pose a thought-provoking question.

He wrote, “We all want a repeat of 2011 in #ICCWorldCup23, but In 2011, #TeamIndia shined under pressure. In 2023, again, the team is under pressure to perform. Do we have enough time to turn this around? Can we use this pressure to become a game changer?”

Sehwag opined India will turn the tables

Soon, he received a response from Virender Sehwag, a fellow member of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. Sehwag affirmed that India possesses players of the calibre in the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, who thrive under pressure and are adept at managing it.

Sehwag responded, “Ayi baat pressure ki, toh iss bar hum pressure lenge nahi, denge! Like champions! Peechle 12 saal mein, host team world cup jeeti hain!”

2011 – We won at Home

2015 – Australia won in Australia

2019 – England won in England

2023 – Hum Toofan Machayenge!



Furthermore, Sehwag pointed out that since 2011, the host nation has clinched the tournament and with India serving as the hosts this time, the odds are in their favor to secure victory. It is indisputable that India stands as the frontrunner to lift the trophy. The Indian team has named a well-balanced squad, featuring notable names with several players displaying commendable form in recent times.

