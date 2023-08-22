WATCH: Shadab Khan fumbles but takes a mouthwatering catch against Afghanistan

Shadab Khan's extraordinary display of athleticism as he leaped through the air and grabbed the ball with his left hand left a lasting impression on the spectators

In the first encounter of the 3-match ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Shadab Khan took a remarkable catch that caught everyone's attention. The incident occurred in the fourth over off Naseem Shah's delivery as Shadab managed to secure the catch with a diving effort. With the catch, Shadab Khan dismissed Afghan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi on duck. The catch was executed at mid-wicket while Shahidi attempted a pull shot.

In the previous over, Afghanistan had already lost consecutive wickets at the hands of Shaheen Afridi and fell into more trouble with the key wicket of their skipper. The dismissals comprised Ibrahim Zadran (0) and Rehmat Shah (0) in the 4th and 5th deliveries of the 3rd over, respectively. Within just 3.3 overs, Afghanistan only managed to score only 4 runs and suffered the loss of three important wickets.

Subsequently, Haris Rauf managed to dismiss Ikram Alikhil (4) and Gurbhaj (18) on the first ball of the 8th over and the third ball of the 14th over, respectively. By the end of 15 overs, the team's total score had reached 47/5. Omarzai (10) and Nabi (7) were the players at the crease.

Shadab Khan's extraordinary display of athleticism as he leaped through the air and grabbed the ball with his left hand left a lasting impression on the spectators. This moment has been widely shared and become viral.



Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and chosen to bat. The team compiled a score of 201 runs in 47.1 overs, with contributions from Imam-ul-Haq (61), Shadab Khan (39), and Iftikhar Ahmed (30). The bowlers on the Afghan side, including Mujeeb ur Rehman (10-1-33-3), Rashid Khan (10-0-42-2), Mohammad Nabi (10-0-34-2), Rehmat Shah (1.1-0-6-1), and Fazal Haq Farooqui (8-0-51-1) curbed the Pakistan scoreboard effectively.

