Shafali Verma creates history: Second Indian to score double century in Women’s Tests after Mithali Raj

Shafali also entered the record books for being the fastest to achieve the feat.

During the ongoing one-off Test between India-W and South Africa-W, India opener Shafali Verma scripted history by becoming only the second Indian to score a double century in Women's Tests after former skipper Mithali Raj.

Raj had achieved the milestone 22 years ago in Taunton, scoring 214 runs off 407 balls in a drawn Test match against England.

The 20-year-old Shafali achieved her double ton off just 194 balls and in the process entered the record books for being the fastest to achieve the feat.

Shafali eclipsed Australian cricketer Annabel Sutherland, who previously held the record for the quickest double ton off 248 balls against the same side earlier this year.

Shafali's performance was a brilliant display of aggressive batting, comprising 23 fours and eight massive sixes. She achieved her 200-run milestone spectacularly by hitting consecutive sixes off off-spinner Delmi Tucker, followed by a single that secured her spot in the record books.

Shafali Verma narrowly missed out on the record for highest-ever Test score

Shafali Verma's remarkable innings concluded at 205 runs from 197 balls after a mix-up with her teammate Jemimah Rodrigues led to her being run out.

She came close but fell just 38 runs short of breaking the world record for the highest score in a Test innings. The record is still held by Pakistan's Kiran Baluch, who scored 242 runs against the West Indies in 2004.

Shafali's score of 205 is now the seventh-highest in women's Test cricket history.

Shafali's stellar knock was complemented by her opening partner Smriti Mandhana, who also played an equally aggressive inning. Mandhana registered an impressive 149 off 161 balls as the duo forged a formidable opening partnership of 292 runs in just 52 overs - the highest ever in women's cricket.

