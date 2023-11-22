"Sudhar jao": Shami's warning to ex-PAK cricketers for 'different balls' controversy

Shami concluded the World Cup as the highest wicket-taker with 24 dismissals, an impressive feat despite not playing all games.

After creating a stir among batters in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, India's standout fast bowler Mohammed Shami addressed the controversy stirred by certain ex-Pakistan cricketers during a recent interview. He specifically criticized former Pakistani cricketers who sought attention through controversial comments, portraying themselves in a negative light.

Shami concluded the World Cup as the highest wicket-taker with 24 dismissals, an impressive feat despite not participating in the entire tournament. Initially benched for India's first four league matches, Shami's opportunity arose due to Hardik Pandya's unfortunate ankle injury and he seized the moment, delivering outstanding performances thereafter.

In seven matches, Shami achieved three five-wicket hauls and set a record as the fastest bowler to reach 50 wickets in ODI World Cups. However, his exceptional form did not carry through to the final, where India suffered a six-wicket defeat to Australia in Ahmedabad.

Shami displeased by the negative comments

Beyond the disappointment of the final loss, Shami expressed his displeasure with certain comments made by former Pakistani players. He specifically addressed ex-batsman Hasan Raza's theory about 'Indian bowlers being provided a different ball.'

"I wasn't playing at the start of the World Cup. When I did, I took five wickets, then four in the next match, then five again. Kuchh Pakistan players ko yeh baat hajam nahi ho rahi thi, mai kya karu (some of the Pakistan players couldn't digest it, so what can I do)," Shami said in a clip from his interview to a sportswear brand.

Shami remarked that some Pakistan players seem to believe there is no one superior to them, leading them to make such comments, ultimately resulting in negative consequences for them.

"Sudhar jao yaar (start behaving)," the 33-year-old Indian pacer added.

