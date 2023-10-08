'I'm also guessing' - Shardul Thakur's hilarious reply about his scrambled seam delivery

The Mumbai-based cricketer has earned a reputation for claiming vital wickets during the middle overs. Recently, during India's practice sessions, Bishop sought Shardul's guidance on executing a wobble-seam or scrambled-seam delivery.

India's versatile fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur delivered a memorable response to former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop's inquiry about his bowling technique. The exchange happened during Team India's practice session leading up to their first match in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. Shardul, a crucial member of India's 15-player squad for this year's 50-over mega event is anticipated to assume the role of the third pacer in most matches.

The 'Palghar Express' is likely to be favored over Mohammed Shami due to his superior batting skills compared to the seasoned pacer. In addition to his batting prowess, Shardul has left a mark with his bowling in ODIs, accumulating an impressive tally of 63 wickets in 44 matches thus far. He stands as one of India's leading wicket-takers in ODIs since the culmination of the 2019 World Cup.

The Mumbai-based cricketer has earned a reputation for claiming vital wickets during the middle overs. Recently, during India's practice sessions, Bishop sought Shardul's guidance on executing a wobble-seam or scrambled-seam delivery.

Shardul Thakur reveals his technique of wobble seam

In response, Shardul candidly stated that he is unfamiliar with the technique, emphasizing that once the ball leaves his hand he has limited control over its subsequent movement.

“I don’t know. I just hold it (ball) like this and bowl it. Don’t do much. Happens whatever happens. After pitching what is going to happen, even I don’t know. So the batsman is always guessing. I am always guessing. So probably leave it to the hands of God,” he told Bishop in a video that is now going viral on the internet.

Having last participated in an ODI match on September 24 against Australia in Indore, Shardul is unlikely to secure a spot in India's starting XI for the inaugural match of the ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia at Chepauk on Sunday.

