Watch: Shashank Singh pulls off touch-and-go screamer near the ropes - an IPL catch of the season contender

Shashank Singh entered the catch of the season race for IPL 2022 with an effortless catch near the ropes.

Shashank Singh has been brilliant in the field for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) throughout IPL 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) uncapped Indian cricketer Shashank Singh has been a dark horse of the IPL 2022. Mostly flying under the radar, the player has been a decent contributor for the 2016 champions. Be it with the bat in hand or in the field, Singh has been SRH's forever willing warrior.

In one such piece of action on Saturday (May 14) evening, he pulled off a terrific catch near the ropes against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Fielding at the deep point region, Singh helped SRH get KKR's well-set opening batter Ajinkya Rahane out off a drive-cum-cut stroke that nearly sailed over the boundary ropes.

Even as Rahane felt sure of getting a maximum after an optimally connected stroke, Shashank Singh sprinted across and covered for the ball, taking an exceptional catch. Singh made the difficult chance look quite easy and provided SRH a much-needed breakthrough.

Shashank Singh's fielding brilliance in the deep

The excellent catch was taken at the end of the eighth over in KKR's first-innings in Pune. Batting in reasonably good form on 28 off 23 at the time, Rahane went for an uppish drive against a short and wide delivery from SRH speedster Umran Malik.

The batter timed the ball perfectly in a largely vacant area in the field and looked like getting a straightforward six. But, much to his shock, Shashank Singh ran across from the deep point and covered for the ball effortlessly to take one of the better catches in IPL 2022.

Singh swiftly collected the ball and made sure that he avoided the boundary in momentum even as he went down and rolled across the turf. The television umpire did verify the take and found nothing dubious about it.



Shashank Singh, a lower middle-order batter for SRH, has made his runs in IPL 2022 with an impressive strike-rate of 165.71 from 10 matches. The batter has been used to blast opposition attacks in the end-overs and he has managed to fulfil his duties to very good effect.