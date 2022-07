Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Shpageeza Cricket League LIVE on TV in India and Afghanistan, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

The Shpageeza Cricket League has returned after a two-year gap due to the pandemic and political turmoil in Afghanistan.

After a two-year hiatus, an eight-team Shpageeza Cricket League is being held in Kabul.

After a two-year gap, Afghanistan's premier domestic T20 league Shpageeza Cricket League is back to entertain the fans in the war-torn country. The eight-team tournament is being held in Kabul in a three-week window spanning July 18 to August 5.

The 2022 edition of the competition started off a few days back and there have already been eight action-packed matches completed in the capital city.

Following early exchanges of the tournament, Boost Defenders are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with two wins from two matches. Below them on inferior net run-rate are Speen Ghar Tigers, who, too, have enjoyed wins in both their matches.

At third, fourth and fifth, separated by net run-rate, are Mis Ainak Knights, Hindukush Stars and Kabul Eagles with a win and a loss each from their two games so far. The case is same for Amo Sharks, who round off the mid-table slum at sixth.

Placed right at the bottom of the pile are Pamil Zalmi and Band-e-Amir Dragons at seventh and eighth, respectively, having not opened their account after two matches.

Top 4 teams at the end of the single round-robin league stage will make the playoffs.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2022: Complete schedule - Date, Time and Venue

Date Matches IST Result July 18 Band-E-Amir Dragons vs Kabul Eagles 10:00 AM KE won by 6 wickets Mis Ainak Knights vs Speen Ghar Tigers 2:45 PM SGT won by 8 wickets July 19 Amo Sharks vs Hindukush Stars 10:00 AM AS won by 3 runs Pamir Zalmi vs Boost Defenders 2:45 PM BD won by 6 wickets July 20 Band-E-Amir Dragons vs Mis Ainak Knights 10:00 AM MAK won by 6 wickets Kabul Eagles vs Speen Ghar Tigers 2:45 PM SGT won by 6 wickets July 21 Hindukush Stars vs Pamir Zalmi 10:00 AM Stars won by 29 runs Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders 2:45 AM BD won by 9 wickets July 22 Pamir Zalmi vs Speen Ghar Tigers 10:00 AM TBD Mis Ainak Knights vs Kabul Eagles 2:45 PM TBD July 23 Boost Defenders vs Hindukush Stars 10:00 AM TBD Amo Sharks vs Band-E-Amir Dragons 2:45 PM TBD July 24 Speen Ghar Tigers vs Boost Defenders 10:00 AM TBD Hindukush Stars vs Band-E-Amir Dragons 2:45 PM TBD July 25 Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks 10:00 AM TBD Mis Ainak Knights vs Pamir Zalmi 2:45 PM TBD July 27 Band-E-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders 10:00 AM TBD Hindukush Stars vs Speen Ghar Tigers 2:45 PM TBD July 28 Mis Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks 10:00 AM TBD Kabul Eagles vs Pamir Zalmi 2:45 PM TBD July 29 Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks 10:00 AM TBD Band-E-Amir Dragons vs Pamir Zalmi 2:45 PM TBD July 30 Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders 10:00 AM TBD Kabul Eagles vs Hindukush Stars 2:45 PM TBD July 31 Pamir Zalmi vs Amo Sharks 10:00 AM TBD Speen Ghar Tigers vs Band-E-Amir Dragons 2:45 PM TBD August 1 Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders 10:00 AM TBD Hindukush Stars vs Mis Ainak Knights 2:45 PM TBD Aug 2 Qualifier 1 10:00 AM TBD Eliminator 2:45 PM TBD Aug 3 Qualifier 2 2:45 PM TBD Aug 5 Final 3:15 PM TBD

When and Where to watch Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 LIVE on TV?

There will not be any live telecast for the tournament in India. But Afghanistan viewers can enjoy their own T20 league on ITV channel.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Live Streaming Details

Fancode will be streaming the Shpageeza Cricket league live in India.

Also Read - West Indies vs India ODI and T20I series 2022 Live Streaming Details for All Locations: When and Where to Watch WI vs IND Series LIVE on TV, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

Shpageeza Cricket League 2022: Complete squad lists

Amo Sharks: Darwish Rasooli, Ihsanullah Janat (c), Abdul Wasi, Afsar Zazai, Yousuf Zazai, Jamshid Khan, Wafadar Momand, Bahir Shah, Rahim Mangal, Abidullah Taniwal, Haji Murad Muradi (Wk), Janat Gul, Arif Khan, Juma Gul, Abdul Rashid Naseri, Kamran Hotak, Wafiullah Stanikzai, Yahya Khan,

Pamir Zamir: Shapoor Zadran (c), Hasmatullah Shahidi, Noor Ali Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Waheedullah Shafaq (Wk), Ghamai Zadran, Rahmat Sahaq (Wk), Rahmat Shah, Rokhan Barakzai, Fazal Niazai, Amir Zazai, Islam Zazai, Ijaz Ahmad, Majeed Alam (Wk), Zabiullah Sardarzai, Mohammadullah

Speen Ghar Tigers: Najibullah Zadran (c), Usman Ghani, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Batin Shah, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Bahar Shinwari, Izharulhaq Naveed, Shawkat Zaman, Ishaq Rahimi (Wk), Yamin Ahmadzai, Tamim Surkhorodi, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Abid Mohammadi, Ismat Alam, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Zahidullah Salimi, Farhad Momand

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Noor Ahmad, Aftab Alam, Mohammad Tahir Adil, Asif Musazai, Ikram Alikhil (Wk), Imran Mir, Nasir Totakhil, Farmanullah Safi, Sediqullah Pacha, Mohammad Sardar (Wk), Irfan Safi, Suliman Arabzai, Mohabat Momand, Amanullah Rafiqi, Abdul Baqi.

Kabul Eagles: Akbar Ali, Emal Shaheen, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sabir Hanif, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Khalil Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Nasim Mangal, Shahidullah Kamal, Wasim Akram, Ziaur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c) & (Wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Haseebullah Lakanwal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad, Wahidullah Ali.

Boost Defenders: Samiullah Shinwari (c), Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farhan Zakhil, Suliman Safi, Abdul Malik, Zia ur Rehman, Ibrahim Safi, Asadullah Matani, Mohammad Saleem, Mohammad Wasim, Hayatullah Nasiri, Ainuddin Kakar, Bilal Ahmad, Qasim OryaKhail (Wk), Kamil Kakar, Zafar Khan, Hanifullah Kunari

Mis-e-Ainak Knights: Mohammad Shahzad (Wk), Asghar Afghan, Sediqullah Atal, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Bilal Sami, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Allah Noor, Tariq Stanikzai, Sami Totakhil, Faisal Ahmadzai, Hanif Zardan, Bakhtarullah Atal, Khalid Zahedi, Mohammad Zahir

Hindukush Stars: Hazratullah Zazai, Hamid Hassan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shabir Noori, Nisar Wahdat, Abdullah Adil, Muslim Musa, Zubaid Akbari, Fitratullah Khawari, Shams ur Rahman, Zia ul Haq Eisakhil, Yousuf Shah (Wk), Jalat Musazai, Akbar Musazai, Imran Mohammadi, Usman Adil, Abdul Hadi, Parvez Amin