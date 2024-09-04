Talented India batter reveals being unsatisfied with his form in Test cricket

His stats in Test cricket do not exactly advocate his brilliance.

A talented India batter has revealed not living up to his own standards in the longest format of the game.

Dynamic top-order batter Shubman Gill is one of the promising talents in the Indian ranks but his stats in Test cricket do not exactly advocate his brilliance.

Gill's Test record presents a mixed review - an average of 35 over 25 Test matches which is well short of his First Class average that touches 50.

The 24-year-old is currently gearing up for the Duleep Trophy and has been bestowed with the captaincy reins of Team A.

Gill's stop-start Test career has left even himself unsatisfied but he is ready to change that, given India's long Test schedule lined up ahead.

Speaking on the eve of the Duleep Trophy opener in Bengaluru, Gill said, "Yes, I've not been up to my own expectations ([n Test cricket]. But we have ten Tests coming up together. Hopefully, after these ten Tests end, I'd be up to my expectations or more," he added.

Shubman Gill blames white-ball cricket

Initially starting as an opening batter in Test cricket, he has since moved to the No. 3 position, which requires a different strategy and is still evolving for him. Gill acknowledges that the shift in focus due to white-ball cricket has affected his performance in Test matches, but he is actively working on enhancing his game.

He has already secured a position similar to the one once dominated by Cheteshwar Pujara, who was renowned for his outstanding performances. As part of a team undergoing transition, Gill is leading the younger generation taking over from the experienced players.

ALSO READ: Former India opener reveals ambitions of coaching IPL team

Now, Gill will hope to showcase his mettle in the longest format with ten Test matches lined up for this year. India is scheduled to play five Test matches at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand, followed by five more in Australia.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube