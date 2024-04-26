'Will give them best treatment possible:' Sikandar Raza teaches fans humility for making fun of Nepal's way of welcoming West Indies players

The Windies players, upon arrival in Nepal, were spotted loading their own luggage onto a small vehicle.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 slated to be held in June this year, hosts West Indies are prepping up for the mega-event with a five-match T20I series against Nepal.

However, upon their arrival at the Kathmandu Airport, the Windies players were spotted loading their own luggage onto a small vehicle commonly referred to as 'chota haathi (small elephant)' in India.

While cricketers are treated as icons and celebrities across the globe which comes with all kinds of perks, this was rather a contrasting sight from all the glamour and comfort.

Soon the video went viral and fans were quick to judge and pass snarky comments on the internet.

In response to all the flak, Zimbabwe cricketer Sikander Raza took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and gave them a lesson in humility.

Raza wrote, "Can guarantee that Nepal will give them the best treatment possible within their means and rightly so and can also guarantee that none of the Carribean boys will see this as a problem or a hassle."

Roston Chase named West Indies captain for Nepal tour

Roston Chase has been bestowed with the captaincy reins of the West Indies A side in their maiden tour of the subcontinent nation.

The West Indies, who will be co-hosting the upcoming T20 World Cup alongside USA are placed in Group C. The other teams in their group include Papua New Guinea, Uganda, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Nepal has been allotted in Group D with the likes of the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

West Indies A squad for T20 tour of Nepal: Roston Chase (capt), Alick Athanaze (vice-capt), Fabian Allen, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher, Matthew Forde, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh

