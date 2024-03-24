Simon Doull calls out IPL star bowler for chucking

Amidst all the drama, Simon Doull has made a massive statement about one of the players, calling him out for a faulty action.

The bowler has previously been under the scanner for not bending his elbow within the level of tolerance in the playing conditions.

As the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun, plenty of action has already occurred in the first three days. Some high-quality cricket from every side has been on display, with fans across the world enjoying every bit of it.

Amidst all the drama, Simon Doull has made a massive statement about one of the players, calling him out for a faulty action. The bowler has been one of the most successful players in the history of the Indian Premier League.

The bowler has previously been under the scanner for not bending his elbow within the level of tolerance in the playing conditions. Consequently, he has been stopped from bowling and had to remodel his action on a few instances to return to competitive cricket.

But Simon felt that the bowler had returned to his old and faulty action to get some additional advantage. It is a massive comment to make, and Doull must have seen something fishy before giving such a big opinion on one of the most renowned players in the T20 circuit.

Simon Doull calls out Sunil Narine for chucking

Talking in a show with Cricbuzz, Simon Doull stated Sunil Narine has gone back to his previous bowling action following the conclusion of the game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, last night. Doull said that Narine knows he won’t be called into the national team again and decided to go back with his action.

“He (Narine) has assessed the situation; he had maybe a little bit of time where he got called for throwing. He was under the pump; he has remodelled his action a touch. I think he knows he is not going to get called anymore in the national team. He knows that’s not a problem for him, so he has probably gone back to his old action. He is actually getting more purchase.”

On a nice batting track last night, Narine was the standout bowler for KKR. He conceded only 19 runs and dismissed Rahul Tripathi.

Narine has previously been under scrutiny for his bowling action and was banned by the ICC for exceeding 15 degrees level of tolerance. He was also placed in the suspected bowling action list but was cleared after the assessment.

