Watch: Siraj's fiery send-off of Litton Das mimicking battery's gesture

Mohammed Siraj indulged in a verbal dual with Litton Das which ended with the latter getting dismissed and receiving a send-off from the Indian quick.

Mohammed Siraj was in his element during the post lunch session of Day 2 in the Chattogram Test against Bangladesh.

The Indian right-arm seamer delivered an incisive three-wicket burst to rock the hosts hard with the new ball after India posted an intimidating 404 in their turn to bat.

Siraj got Najmul Hossain Shanto out with the very first ball and also got debutant Zakir Hassan out nicking. In between, he dismissed Bangladesh's most in-form batter Litton Das following a verbal dual between the two cricketers.

The seamer got one to keep low with the new ball, which must have surprised Das as he played it with his weight hanging slight back. The ball brushed the toe of his willow and duly crashed onto the stumps to give Mohammed another crucial wicket.

Moments later, he was seen giving Das a send-off by asking him what exactly was he saying a ball before to him in response to the initial jeering from the ball. As the batter walked off, Siraj took his hand to his ear and queried Das if he wish to be louder for whatever he told him. Even former skipper Virat Kohli gave the batter a hard time from the slips for his dismissal.

Siraj gives Das a send-off

The send-off from Mohammed Siraj was a response to Litton Das engaging with him in a verbal altercation one ball prior to the wicket one on the second ball of the 14th over in Indian first-innings bowling effort.

Watch: India awarded five runs after Bangladesh fielder's throw hits helmet

13.1 13.2

Liton trying to be Siraj bowled

cheeky signalling him and gets

he can't hear. his revenge.



Look at Virat, he is giving it back to Liton with signalling now he can't hear🔥#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/6ap8ErvtIO — Ravi Sinha (@_ravitweets) December 15, 2022



It was Siraj who instigated it by going up to Das and jeering him up following a defensive push. Just as the bowler began to go back to his mark for the next ball, Das went up and asked what was he on about. This was obviously not taken lightly by Siraj, who gave it back in equal measure.

Siraj having a go at Liton Das.



Meanwhile, Kohli also stepped in.pic.twitter.com/kiyoCpia4y — Saikat Ghosh (@Ghosh_Analysis) December 15, 2022



Siraj made the same gesture to Das while he walked off following his dismissal, with Kohli, too, joining in the fun from the slip-cordon and quering if the batter wish to say something now to his Indian teammate having lost his wicket.