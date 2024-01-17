"Everything about him is amazing": Sri Lanka U19 captain says he wants to be like this Indian cricket star

Sri Lanka has never won the tournament and this current crop of youngsters will hope to break the jinx and lift their maiden U19 WC title.

South Africa is set to host the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, commencing on January 19. The tournament will feature 16 teams, showcasing a diverse array of young talents from around the world. Australia stands out as one of the most successful teams in the history of U19 World Cup, having secured three titles in the 14 editions held thus far.

Sri Lankan young colts will be eyeing history when they take the field for the 2024 U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. The Islanders have never won the tournament and this current crop of youngsters will hope to break the jinx and lift their maiden U19 WC title.

The 17-member squad will be led by skipper Sineth Jayawardene who will try and use his wit and guile to propel Sri Lanka towards history.

Sri Lanka U19 skipper aspires to be like India star

Interestingly, the youngster aspires to be like a former Indian star and emulate his style and decisions on the field.

Speaking on Captain's Day ahead of the tournament, Sineth Jayawardene said on his captaincy influence: “I would like to be like MS Dhoni. He’s my idol. I want to be as cool as him. The way he handles the team, his decision-making – everything about him is amazing.”

Sri Lanka U19 performed poorly in Asia Cup as they failed to reach the semis. However, they had a good outing in their first warm-up fixture of the World Cup against Bangladesh U19, winning the contest by a big margin of 119 runs.

Sri Lanka squad for 2024 U19 World Cup:

Sineth Jayawardena (c), Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Halambage

Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara

