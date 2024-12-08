News
SMAT Knockouts 2024 Live Streaming SMAT Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures
News
December 8, 2024 - 11:09 pm

SMAT Knockouts 2024 Live Streaming: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul



SMAT Knockouts 2024 Live Streaming SMAT Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 concluded on Thursday (December 5) with a thrilling encounter between Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai, marking the end of the league phase and setting the stage for the much-anticipated knockout rounds.

A total of 10 teams have advanced to the knockouts of this premier domestic T20 competition. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Mumbai, Delhi, Baroda, and Saurashtra have directly qualified for the quarterfinals.

Also Read: RCB Star Achieves Historic Milestone During Australia vs India Match

Saurashtra earned their spot as the best second-placed team based on their performance in the group stage. Meanwhile, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Andhra Pradesh will compete in the pre-quarterfinals for a chance to join the top six teams in the quarterfinals.

The knockout matches will now shift to Bengaluru, where all games, including the grand finale, will be held.

The tournament will reach its climax on December 15, with the final being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

SMAT 2024 Knockouts Live Streaming Details:

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the SMAT 2024 Knockouts on the Jio Cinema app in India.

Where to Watch SMAT 2024 Knockouts Live on TV?

Viewers can watch the Live telecast of the SMAT 2024 Knockouts on the Sports 18 Channel in India.

When Does the SMAT 2024 Knockouts Begin?

The SMAT 2024 Knockouts will begin on December 9, 2024.

When Is the SMAT 2024 Final?

The SMAT 2024 Final will take place on December 15, 2024.

Where Will the SMAT 2024 Knockouts Matches Be Played?

All the SMAT 2024 Knockout matches will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, except for two quarterfinals, which will be held at Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Involved in Further Onfield Drama After Indian Pacer Tells ‘Head Lied’ in the Press Conference [WATCH]

SMAT Knockouts Schedule:

Pre-Quarterfinals

  • December 9, 2024, 11:00 AM: Bengal vs Chandigarh – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  • December 9, 2024, 4:30 PM: Andhra Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Quarterfinals

  • December 11, 2024, 11:00 AM: Baroda vs Winner of Bengal/Chandigarh – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  • December 11, 2024, 4:30 PM: Delhi vs Winner of Andhra/Uttar Pradesh – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  • December 11, 2024, 9:00 AM: Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra – Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru
  • December 11, 2024, 1:30 PM: Mumbai vs Vidarbha – Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru

Semifinals

  • December 13, 2024, 11:00 AM: Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 4 – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  • December 13, 2024, 4:30 PM: Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 3 – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Final

  • December 15, 2024, 4:30 PM: Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.

SMAT 2024
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25

