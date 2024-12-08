SMAT Knockouts 2024 Live Streaming: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the SMAT 2024 Knockouts on the Jio Cinema app in India.

The group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 concluded on Thursday (December 5) with a thrilling encounter between Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai, marking the end of the league phase and setting the stage for the much-anticipated knockout rounds.

A total of 10 teams have advanced to the knockouts of this premier domestic T20 competition. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Mumbai, Delhi, Baroda, and Saurashtra have directly qualified for the quarterfinals.

Saurashtra earned their spot as the best second-placed team based on their performance in the group stage. Meanwhile, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Andhra Pradesh will compete in the pre-quarterfinals for a chance to join the top six teams in the quarterfinals.

The knockout matches will now shift to Bengaluru, where all games, including the grand finale, will be held.

The tournament will reach its climax on December 15, with the final being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

SMAT 2024 Knockouts Live Streaming Details:

Where to Watch SMAT 2024 Knockouts Live on TV?

Viewers can watch the Live telecast of the SMAT 2024 Knockouts on the Sports 18 Channel in India.

When Does the SMAT 2024 Knockouts Begin?

The SMAT 2024 Knockouts will begin on December 9, 2024.

When Is the SMAT 2024 Final?

The SMAT 2024 Final will take place on December 15, 2024.

Where Will the SMAT 2024 Knockouts Matches Be Played?

All the SMAT 2024 Knockout matches will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, except for two quarterfinals, which will be held at Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru.

SMAT Knockouts Schedule:

Pre-Quarterfinals

December 9, 2024, 11:00 AM: Bengal vs Chandigarh – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

December 9, 2024, 4:30 PM: Andhra Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Quarterfinals

December 11, 2024, 11:00 AM: Baroda vs Winner of Bengal/Chandigarh – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

December 11, 2024, 4:30 PM: Delhi vs Winner of Andhra/Uttar Pradesh – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

December 11, 2024, 9:00 AM: Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra – Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru

December 11, 2024, 1:30 PM: Mumbai vs Vidarbha – Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru

Semifinals

December 13, 2024, 11:00 AM: Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 4 – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

December 13, 2024, 4:30 PM: Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 3 – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Final

December 15, 2024, 4:30 PM: Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

