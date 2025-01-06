News
Smriti Mandhana named India captain
News
January 6, 2025 - 1:32 pm

Smriti Mandhana Named India Captain for Ireland ODI Series; Check Full Squad

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

India will host Ireland for a 3-match mini-series.

Smriti Mandhana named India captain

Talented India batter Smriti Mandhana has been bestowed with the captaincy reins as India named a 15-member strong squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Ireland, slated to start on January 10. Notably, all three matches are set to be played at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.

Mandhana steps into the leadership role after regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur was rested alongside fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur. All-rounder Deepti Sharma will now act as Smriti’s deputy for the mini-series.

For the unversed, Harmanpreet missed two matches during the T20I series of West Indies’ white-ball tour of India in December due to a knee injury sustained in the opening game. She was thus given a well-deserved break, furthermore, since India has already qualified for the 2025 ODI World Cup as the host nation. The dynamic batter previously also played through the UAE World Cup despite dealing with a shoulder injury and a neck strain sustained just before the tournament.

ALSO READ: Time To ‘End Superstar Culture’ As India Puts Team Over Individuals

India announce squad for Ireland ODI series

Young opener Pratrika Rawal has secured her spot in the squad following an outstanding debut series against the West Indies. The 24-year-old showcased her talent by amassing 134 runs across three innings, maintaining an impressive average of 44.66. Middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis has also been retained, with the team management aiming to provide players with extended opportunities as part of their preparations for the World Cup later this year.

All-rounder Raghvi Bist, who has only featured in two T20Is so far, has been included in the lineup. Meanwhile, Sayali Satghare has earned her first call-up and will be eager to make her debut during the series. Fresh off a dominant 3-0 sweep against the West Indies, the Women in Blue will aim to carry their winning momentum into the upcoming matches. The series against Ireland will mark the conclusion of India’s home season before they head to England in June.

India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland:

Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Deepti Sharma
Harmanpreet Kaur
Renuka Singh Thakur
Smriti Mandhana

