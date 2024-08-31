'One of the all-time greats' - Social media reacts as Joe Root becomes England's most prolific Test centurion

Joe Root and Test centuries - a common sight every time England plays in whites, and the ball’s colour gets red or pink.
On Saturday (August 31), Root became England’s most prolific century-maker when he backed away and slapped a short-length delivery through the cover region for a boundary. It was his 34th Test century, the most ever by an Englishman, going past Alastair Cook, who was on the ground when the moment arrived and was happy to see his record broken.

It was Root’s twin centuries; he also made one in the first innings, becoming only the fourth batter to score a hundred in both digs at Lord’s, the Home of Cricket. It was also the fastest in his Test career, taking only 111 balls to put the pressure back on Sri Lanka.

He sits with four other giants to 34 Test centuries; Sunil Gavaskar, Mahela Jayawardene, Brian Lara, and Younis Khan being other batters with as many 100s. Root has broken several records over his career and will surely go past these batters and add more to his tally in the coming times.

Reactions galore as Joe Root becomes England’s best Test centurion

Since 2021, Joe Root has been unstoppable and ran ahead of other batters in Fab4 in Test cricket. He has amassed as many as 17 centuries in 48 Tests in this duration and has the most Test hundreds at Lord’s (7), going past Graham Gooch and Michael Vaughan, who had six tons each.

He is the world’s No.1 Test batter, showing why; the consistency has been more than marvellous. He has redefined the law of averages and established himself as one of the best ever to don the whites.

The congratulatory posts from former cricketers and fans have been aplenty, with all of them in awe of Root’s mastery. We have curated a few for this section below.

Here are some reactions:

Joe Root (12377) is on the brink of breaking Kumar Sangakkara’s record (12400) and will become the sixth leading run-scorer in the history of Test cricket. At this rate, Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 15921 runs doesn’t look unbreakable, either.

