Sourav Ganguly's biopic on the cards with this popular actor in lead role

The formalities have recently been completed and the actor has officially signed on for the project.

Another biopic of a former Indian cricketer is in the works, with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana officially cast to portray Sourav Ganguly, as reported by peepingmoon.com. The film is set to be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg serving as producers for what promises to be an eagerly anticipated project.

The report reveals that Ayushmann's involvement in the film has been under consideration since the previous year and he is slated to kick off his preparations in the near future. However, the 34-year-old actor will undergo intensive cricket training before the commencement of shooting. The film is anticipated to hit the screens in the second half of 2024.

"Producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, who are producing this film under their Luv Films banner, have hit a six by bringing together Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikramaditya Motwane. Both have established themselves as formidable forces with an incredible body of work throughout the years," a source in the report claimed.

Sourav Ganguly's biopic on the cards

"Ayushmann, also a left-handed batsman like Ganguly, is a perfect fit for his biopic, while Motwane has already proven his mastery with films such as Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and Jubilee. Stakeholders are fired up and gung-ho about the kind of cinematic masterpiece they are set to create together. The film will officially be announced soon."

Having been a prime choice for the producers since discussions began last year, Ayushmann Khurrana has recently finalized the necessary formalities and officially joined the project. His commitment to the role includes an extensive period of cricket training before the filming phase.

While the exact timeline for shooting is yet to be confirmed, the production is expected to start in the second half of 2024.