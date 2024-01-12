WATCH: David Warner's movie-style entry as helicopter lands at SCG ahead of BBL clash

Warner's movie-style entry was required since he had to make a dash from his brother's wedding in time to play the match.

In one of the most unconventional entries witnessed on a cricket field, David Warner made a dramatic arrival onto the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for his participation in the Big Bash League (BBL). His memorable entry truly stole the spotlight, transforming the SCG into a helipad.

The movie-style arrival was a result of Warner's prior commitment at his brother's wedding in Hunter Valley on Friday. Following the ceremony, Warner swiftly headed to Cessnock airport, taking a 45-minute helicopter ride before touching down on the hallowed turf of the SCG.

Initial reports suggested the helicopter might land in Allianz Stadium, adjacent to the SCG. However, Warner prioritized the SCG, successfully landing before broadcasters could set up for the Sydney Smash game.

While Warner's theatrical entrance added flair to the event, it might not be enough for the Thunder to secure a spot in the BBL finals. They face the challenge of winning their remaining three games and relying on specific results to go in their favor. Currently ranked seventh out of eight on the points table, the Thunders have only one win in seven games.

WATCH: David Warner's helicopter lands at SCG

Before the previous season, Warner inked a lucrative two-year deal with the Thunder as part of Cricket Australia's initiative to attract international stars to the tournament. Despite his impending return next season, Warner plans to balance appearances with his commentary commitments for the India Test series.

This match against the Sixers marks one of three appearances Warner will make for the Thunder this season following his retirement from Test cricket. Although the club's chances of reaching the knockout stage are slim, Warner would have been unavailable for those matches as he participates in the ILT20 in the UAE. However, he is expected to return from the tournament to join the T20I series against West Indies, maintaining his availability in that format until his final international retirement after the T20 World Cup in June.

Ever seen anything like it? 😆 🚁 @davidwarner31 arrives to the @scg on a helicopter to the Sydney Smash. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/gS4Rxmz71C — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2024