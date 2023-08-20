Sourav Ganguly gives his verdict on KL Rahul vs Ishan Kishan debate on India's wicketkeeper conundrum

The major concern for the Indian think-tank is the choice for the wicketkeeping role with Ishan Kishan and the recovering KL Rahul emerging as the primary options and Sanju Samson as a backup.

The BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar will be faced with numerous questions as they convene on Monday morning to finalize their Asia Cup team and select a provisional squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup. While the announcement for the ICC event will serve as a preliminary selection given the deadline for the provisional squad is set for September 5th, it is expected to address some of India's selection dilemmas. Among these concerns is the choice for the wicketkeeping role, with Ishan Kishan and the recovering KL Rahul emerging as the primary options, and Sanju Samson as a backup. In anticipation of the selection meeting in New Delhi, former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly offered his candid assessment.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, India's alternatives for the wicketkeeper position consist of Kishan, Rahul, and Samson. Kishan has been a consistent presence in the ODI setup since February 2022. He has participated in 15 matches during which he amassed 634 runs at an average of 48.76, including a noteworthy double-century and five half-centuries. Notably, he brings versatility to the Indian batting lineup, having opened in six of those 14 innings and batted at positions 3 and 4 in a combined eight occasions. However, he has only taken on the wicketkeeper role six times out of the 15 matches.

Sourav Ganguly gives his verdict on KL Rahul vs Ishan Kishan debate

During Pant's absence, Rahul was India's primary choice as a wicketkeeper-batter, featuring in nine innings between December 2022 and March 2023 during which he scored 321 runs at an average of 45.83, inclusive of three half-centuries. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury sustained during the IPL led to his absence from the West Indies tour, raising concerns about his fitness for the Asia Cup.

In a recent statement, Ganguly expressed his inclination towards selecting Kishan as the wicketkeeper, citing his explosive batting prowess as the determining factor.

"Pant is the best wicketkeeper in the country, but you can see Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (depending on his fitness); these two will be right up in Rohit's and Rahul's minds. I like Ishan Kishan because he just opens up the game for any team. I am sure Dravid will keep him in his plans," Ganguly said.

