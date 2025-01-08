News
News
January 8, 2025 - 11:00 am

SRH, Rajasthan Royals Stars Called Up: India’s Likely Squad for England ODI Series

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Since winning the Asia Cup 2023 and finishing as runners-up in the World Cup, India have largely retained the same ODI team.

India’s focus is now on white-ball cricket after a disappointing Test season, where they lost the home series to New Zealand and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. In February, the Champions Trophy is scheduled, but before that, England will visit India for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

But with new players doing well in recent games, there could be some new faces in this series.

Also Read: The Sudden Slump: Jake Fraser-McGurk’s Baffling Loss of Form

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy Could Earn ODI Call-Ups

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was sublime throughout 2024 in Tests and impressive in T20Is, might get his first call to the ODI squad.

Similarly, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who performed well in his debut test series against Australia, can also be expected to join the squad.

The core set of players with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli at No. 3, and Shreyas Iyer at No. 4 will be selected. KL Rahul is likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter given his reliable ODI performances, and Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson could serve as backups.

Of all-rounders, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel might feature in the team. There is a possibility that among pace men, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Khaleel Ahmed will play the first two ODIs, and then Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj might be selected to play the third ODI in place of Rana and Khaleel.

Also Read: Discarded After India Tour, Australia Batter Set for Shock Recall to Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series

Kuldeep Yadav might return to the side if fit, as he is recovering from an injury. Mohammed Shami, though reported to be given a clean chit by the NCA, might be rested for this series to manage his workload and avoid further injuries.

India likely squad for ODI series against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Khaleel Ahmed, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav (subject to fitness), Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj (just for last ODI).

