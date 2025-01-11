News
News
January 11, 2025 - 3:01 pm

SRH’s New Death Bowling Weapon Delivers Sensational Bowling Performance in ODI Against New Zealand

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

His figures in the match were 7 overs, 1 maiden, 35 runs, 3 wickets, at an economy of 5.00. He, along with the other bowlers, helped his team win the game convincingly.

SRH’s new death-bowling weapon, Eshan Malinga, delivered a sensational performance in an ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

The pacer, Eshan Malinga was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.20 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

Also Read: Unwanted in IPL 2025 Auction, Veteran Batter Reminds Teams of His Revamped T20 Game With a Century in BBL

Eshan Malinga Shines with 3 Wickets Against New Zealand

In the game against New Zealand, after having scored 290/8 in the first innings, Sri Lanka completely demolished the New Zealand batters in the second innings.

Eshan Malinga, who was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the auction, took 3 wickets. He dismissed Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith, and Matt Henry.

His figures in the match were 7 overs, 1 maiden, 35 runs, 3 wickets, at an economy of 5.00. He, along with the other bowlers, helped his team win the game convincingly.

For IPL 2025, he will be utilized as a backup bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but if he continues to produce at this level, he may be given a chance in the playing XI or even as an impact player.

Also Read: WPL Winner Becomes The Second Indian Batter To Reach 4000 Runs In Women’s ODIs

Sri Lanka Secures a Dominant 140-Run Victory

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. Pathum Nissanka (66), Kusal Mendis (54), and Janith Liyanage (53) all scored half-centuries to power the innings. In the first innings they scored 290/8 in 50 overs. Matt Henry led the way for New Zealand, taking 4/55 from 10 overs.

In the second innings, Sri Lanka’s bowlers dominated the proceedings. Maheesh Theekshana and Asitha Fernando tore through New Zealand’s top order as Kiwis were reduced to 21/5 in just 7 overs.

Even Mark Chapman’s valiant effort of unbeaten 81 from 81 balls was unable to lead New Zealand home.
Three wickets each from Asitha Fernando, Theekshana, and Eshan Malinga helped Sri Lanka win by 140 runs.

Eshan Malinga
IPL 2025
NZ vs SL
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

