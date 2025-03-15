Sri Lanka Legend Smashes Six Sixes in an Over in Asian Legends League 2025

The former Sri Lanka cricketer was at his absolute best in the Eliminator clash.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Thisara Perera was in electric form during the Eliminator of the 2025 Asian Legends League between Sri Lankan Lions and Afghanistan Pathans in Udaipur on Saturday. He slammed six sixes off the 20th over bowled by spinner Ayaan Khan as the legendary all-rounder raced his way towards 108 runs off just 36 balls. He slammed 13 sixes and two fours during his entertaining knock.

Not A Rare Spectacle By Thisara Perera

This is not the first time the 35-year-old has slammed six sixes in professional cricket. Perera had slammed six sixes for Army Sports Cricket Club against Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club in the Major Clubs tournament in 2021, a List-A tournament in Sri Lanka.

The Lankans won the toss and opted to bat against the Afghans. Apart from Perera, right-handed batter Mevan Fernando (81) also scored a half-century. The duo’s knocks led the Sri Lankans to a mammoth total of 230/3 in 20 overs. At the time of writing this report, Afghanistan Pathans were 188/4 after 17 overs, needing another 43 runs from 18 balls to win.

Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, and Ravi Shastri are some of the other prominent names to have slammed six sixes in an over in professional cricket.

Thisara Perera International Career

Perera made his international debut for Sri Lanka in an ODI against India in 2009. He scored 31 runs from 14 balls, which, however, ended up in a losing cause.

Overall, Perera played six Tests, 186 ODIs, and 84 T20Is. He has scored 3,148 runs across the three formats while also having taken 237 wickets. He announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2021.

