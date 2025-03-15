News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Thisara Perera
news
Last updated: March 16, 2025

Sri Lanka Legend Smashes Six Sixes in an Over in Asian Legends League 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The former Sri Lanka cricketer was at his absolute best in the Eliminator clash.

Thisara Perera

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Thisara Perera was in electric form during the Eliminator of the 2025 Asian Legends League between Sri Lankan Lions and Afghanistan Pathans in Udaipur on Saturday. He slammed six sixes off the 20th over bowled by spinner Ayaan Khan as the legendary all-rounder raced his way towards 108 runs off just 36 balls. He slammed 13 sixes and two fours during his entertaining knock.

Not A Rare Spectacle By Thisara Perera

This is not the first time the 35-year-old has slammed six sixes in professional cricket. Perera had slammed six sixes for Army Sports Cricket Club against Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club in the Major Clubs tournament in 2021, a List-A tournament in Sri Lanka.

The Lankans won the toss and opted to bat against the Afghans. Apart from Perera, right-handed batter Mevan Fernando (81) also scored a half-century. The duo’s knocks led the Sri Lankans to a mammoth total of 230/3 in 20 overs. At the time of writing this report, Afghanistan Pathans were 188/4 after 17 overs, needing another 43 runs from 18 balls to win.

ALSO READ:

Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, and Ravi Shastri are some of the other prominent names to have slammed six sixes in an over in professional cricket.

Thisara Perera International Career

Perera made his international debut for Sri Lanka in an ODI against India in 2009. He scored 31 runs from 14 balls, which, however, ended up in a losing cause.

Overall, Perera played six Tests, 186 ODIs, and 84 T20Is. He has scored 3,148 runs across the three formats while also having taken 237 wickets. He announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2021.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Asian Legends League
Cricket
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Masters
Thisara Perera

Related posts

Sam Konstas cheekily imitated Virat Kohli’s shoulder bump while looking at the crowd in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

‘I Go Overboard Sometimes’: Virat Kohli Speaks About On-field Aggression And Confrontation With Sam Konstas

Kohli said that his competitiveness hasn't come down despite calming down
12:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
Virat kohli families bcci mandate

Virat Kohli ‘Disappointed’ With This Part of BCCI’s New Mandate For Players

Kohli felt that the decisionmakers have chosen a wrong area to improve players' focus
11:47 am
Samarnath Soory
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster, Kyle Jamieson bowled a magnificent spell against Pakistan in the first T20I.

Former RCB Pacer Floors Pakistan Top-Order, Reduces Them to 11/4 in NZ vs PAK 1st T20I

The lanky pacer snared three wickets while conceding only eight runs in his four-over spell, dismissing Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, and Shadab Khan during this set.
10:20 am
Darpan Jain
Former CSK Player Questions Hailing Pakistan Pace Trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

Former CSK Player Questions Hailing Pakistan Pace Trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

He made it clear that he wasn’t saying they are bad players.
10:06 am
Sagar Paul
‘You Can’t Have That…’ Virat Kohli Slams Broadcasters, Says Focus Should Be on Cricket, Not His Food

‘You Can’t Have That…’: Virat Kohli Slams Broadcasters, Says Focus Should Be on Cricket, Not His Food

He felt that this kind of content doesn’t belong in cricket match coverage.
9:09 am
Sagar Paul

Why Are Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan Not Playing in the NZ vs PAK T20I Series?

8:12 am
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy