"Sir Stuart Broad" - England star likely to be conferred knighthoood

On Day3 of the fifth and final Test of Ashes 2023 series, Broad made the heartfelt announcement that it would be his last assignment as a professional cricketer.

After experiencing initial setbacks in the first couple of Tests, Stuart Broad played a pivotal role in England's remarkable comeback, enabling them to draw the Ashes series 2-2. Throughout the high-voltage series, the England pacer showcased his prowess, securing an impressive tally of 22 wickets, narrowly missing the top spot, which was claimed by Mitchell Starc with 23 wickets. Notably, Broad's exceptional performance during the series also propelled him to become England's highest wicket-taker (153) in Ashes history, standing only behind the legendary Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in the overall list.

On the third day of the fifth and final Test, Broad made a heartfelt announcement that it would be his last assignment as a professional cricketer. Coincidentally, during the final day's play, the right-arm seamer showcased his skill by dismissing the last couple of Aussie batsmen, ultimately leading the hosts to a 49-run victory. This triumph added another significant milestone to his illustrious career, which already included being a part of England's victorious T20 World Cup squad in 2016, an achievement that earned him the prestigious MBE.

UK PM Rishi Sunak 'sympathetic' to the idea of knighthood

As per a report from Daily Mail, Tory MPs are pushing for the England pacer to be given knighthood. "One of the things that people were most asking for was a knighthood for Broadie. He’s been an incredible servant for English cricket and cricket in general," a party source was quoted as saying in the report.

James Daly, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Cricket said, "A knighthood would be richly deserved. The report also states that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is 'very sympathetic' to the idea of knighthood."

Stuart Broad's journey began in 2006 when he made his debut for England in a T20I match against Pakistan. As his career progressed, he evolved into a formidable Test specialist, forming an unparalleled bowling partnership with James Anderson, which became one of the most feared combinations in cricket history. Should Broad be bestowed with the title "Sir Stuart," it would be a fitting and well-deserved honor for his immense contributions to the sport, leaving an indelible mark on the world of cricket.

