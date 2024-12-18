“Well Done” – Google CEO Impressed With Batting Abilities of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep in Brisbane Test

Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep played brilliantly and their calculative batting slowly moved the scorecard and brought the deficit down.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was full of praise for Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep’s batting abilities on the fourth day of The Gabba Test. A social media user highlighted Bumrah’s cheeky reply when asked about the poor show of Indian batters following the conclusion of Day 3.

“It’s an interesting question. But you are questioning my batting ability? You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over,” exclaimed Bumrah. Under the same post, Pichai praised Bumrah, highlighting his magnificent six off Pat Cummins over long leg.

“I did Google it:) anyone who can hook Cummins for a six knows how to bat! Well done Jaspritbumrah93 saving the follow on with Deep!” wrote Sundar Pichai.

I did Google it:) anyone who can hook Cummins for a six knows how to bat! Well done @Jaspritbumrah93 saving the follow on with Deep! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 17, 2024

Under Pichai’s post, Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), replied, “Nice”. Sundar again replied, “Gotta watch a sa-ind game one day at newlands or wanderers:),” and the users enjoyed their interaction on Bumrah and cricket in general.

Gotta watch a sa-ind game one day at newlands or wanderers:) — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 17, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep stitch a vital 47-run stand

When Ravindra Jadeja lost his wicket on the final delivery of the 66th over, India looked certain to trail by more than 200 runs and follow-on. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep played brilliantly and their calculative batting slowly moved the scorecard and brought the deficit down.

Eventually, their prudent batting paid dividends as India avoided a follow-on from an impossible situation and brought the deficit down to 185 by the time Akash Deep lost his wicket to Travis Head on the final day of the Test. The two formed a 47-run stand for the final wicket and put India in a respectable position.

No one gave them a chance to avoid the follow-on, but Bumrah and Akash showed their improved batting returns, and this must have boosted the confidence of the entire dugout. They were seen celebrating heavily after Akash Deep hit a four to avoid the follow-on.

During the third innings, Australia lost three early wickets, with Indian pacers fired up. It will be very interesting to see how their batters approach in this innings and take the match forward.

