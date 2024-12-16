News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Jasprit Bumrah
WATCH
December 16, 2024 - 6:37 pm

‘You Should Use Google’: Jasprit Bumrah Schools Journalist When Questioned About His Batting Abilities

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Bumrah was quizzed about the lack of support from the batting department.

Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian batters were exposed once again during the third Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Brisbane. The visitors’ top order crumbled and they were reduced to 44 for 4 after Australia had posted a solid first-innings score of 445.

While addressing the media after Day 3’s play, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was quizzed about the lack of support from the batting department. However, the journalist asking the question clarified that Bumrah might not be ‘the best person to answer the question.’

To that, Bumrah cheekily reminded him to ‘use Google’ and to check for the most runs scored by a batter in a single over in Tests.

Boom said, “It’s an interesting question. But you are questioning my batting ability? You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That’s another story.”

For the unversed, Jasprit Bumrah was hinting at his remarkable 35-run over feat against Stuart Broad during the England vs India Test match in Birmingham in 2022. In that over, Bumrah smashed the veteran bowler for three fours and three sixes in a single over.

India risk follow-on

Speaking about the game, it was once again Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics which came to the rescue of the Indian team as he finished with exceptional figures of 76 for 6. Siraj contributed with two scalps while Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy got one each.

The Indian batters squandered any chance of gaining upperhand, closing the day at 51 for 4 with KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma at crease.

ALSO READ: ‘Fighter spirit’: Jasprit Bumra Reveals His Pace Partner Is Bowling With a ‘Niggle’ in Brisbane

With still a mountain of 394 runs to climb and just 6 wickets remaining, the Men in Blue face a strong risk of incurring a follow-on now.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Rohit Sharma was caught giving a cheeky comment to Akash Deep, and the stump mic captured it.

‘Abbe Sar Mein Kuch Hai?’ Rohit Sharma’s Another Hilarious Comment Caught on the Stump Mic [WATCH]

His words went viral immediately, and Rohit added another hilarious comment to his long list of such statements.
WATCH
16/12/2024
RCB Star Smashes Unsold Shardul Thakur with a Stunning No-Look Six in SMAT Final

RCB Star Smashes Unsold Shardul Thakur with a Stunning No-Look Six in SMAT Final [WATCH]

What made the shot even more special was that he didn’t even look at the ball after hitting it, trusting his timing to send it straight into the stands.
WATCH
15/12/2024
Rohit Sharma dropped a fairly simple catch of Travis Head on the third delivery of the 72nd over.

Rohit Sharma’s Costly Drop Gives a Massive reprieve to Travis Head in Brisbane Test [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma was late to react, and by the time he reached the ball, it slipped out of his hands.
WATCH
15/12/2024

‘That is dumb’ – Aussies dig into Mohammed Siraj for flawed strategy that Travis Head capitalises on

Clearly, India were again flustered by the counterattack by Head, who again came with all guns blazing.
WATCH
15/12/2024
Virat Kohli silenced the crowd after taking a sharp catch off Nitish Kumar Reddy’s bowling to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne on the second delivery of the 34th over.

Virat Kohli Silences Crowd by Putting Finger on His Lips After Taking a Fine Catch in the Slip [WATCH]

Kohli immediately put a finger on his lips and looked towards the Aussie crowd, which was wild and loud.
WATCH
15/12/2024
Mohammed Siraj went to flip the bails towards the striker’s end after the second delivery of the 33rd over to bring some luck for India.

Mohammed Siraj Swaps Bails Only for Marnus Labuschagne To Put Them Back in Their Original Position, Still Loses His Wicket [WATCH]

It was all about mind games played by Siraj, and that bail-swapping was probably running in Labuschagne’s mind, leading to an unfortunate dismissal.
WATCH
15/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy