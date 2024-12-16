‘You Should Use Google’: Jasprit Bumrah Schools Journalist When Questioned About His Batting Abilities

Bumrah was quizzed about the lack of support from the batting department.

The Indian batters were exposed once again during the third Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Brisbane. The visitors’ top order crumbled and they were reduced to 44 for 4 after Australia had posted a solid first-innings score of 445.

While addressing the media after Day 3’s play, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was quizzed about the lack of support from the batting department. However, the journalist asking the question clarified that Bumrah might not be ‘the best person to answer the question.’

To that, Bumrah cheekily reminded him to ‘use Google’ and to check for the most runs scored by a batter in a single over in Tests.

Boom said, “It’s an interesting question. But you are questioning my batting ability? You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That’s another story.”

🗣 "𝙂𝙊𝙊𝙂𝙇𝙀 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝘾𝙃 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍 𝙃𝘼𝙎 𝙈𝙊𝙎𝙏 𝙍𝙐𝙉𝙎 𝙄𝙉 𝘼 𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍" – #JaspritBumrah knows how to handle tricky questions, just as he tackles tricky batters, speaking about his batting prowess, and the support he gets from the team's bowlers! 👊



Excited… pic.twitter.com/uDX1P2NpRw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 16, 2024

For the unversed, Jasprit Bumrah was hinting at his remarkable 35-run over feat against Stuart Broad during the England vs India Test match in Birmingham in 2022. In that over, Bumrah smashed the veteran bowler for three fours and three sixes in a single over.

India risk follow-on

Speaking about the game, it was once again Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics which came to the rescue of the Indian team as he finished with exceptional figures of 76 for 6. Siraj contributed with two scalps while Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy got one each.

The Indian batters squandered any chance of gaining upperhand, closing the day at 51 for 4 with KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma at crease.

ALSO READ: ‘Fighter spirit’: Jasprit Bumra Reveals His Pace Partner Is Bowling With a ‘Niggle’ in Brisbane

With still a mountain of 394 runs to climb and just 6 wickets remaining, the Men in Blue face a strong risk of incurring a follow-on now.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.