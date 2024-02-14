Gavaskar expects captaincy change at this franchise ahead of IPL 2024

Gavaskar sounded 'pretty certain' that the player will take on the captaincy role, bringing a significant positive change to the team dynamics.

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has opined that an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise will undergo a change at the helm for the upcoming IPL 2024 edition. Gavaskar sounded 'pretty certain' with the change, given that the player in discussion is the second most expensive player in the history of IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the services of Pat Cummins for a record-breaking fee of INR 20.50 crore in Dubai last year during the auction. He became the most expensive buy in IPL history at the time of purchase before being surpassed by Mitchell Starc a little later, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore.

With Cummins joining the squad, Gavaskar sounded confident that the Aussie will take on the captaincy reins and bring a significant positive change to the team dynamics. SRH head coach Daniel Vettori has also hinted that Cummins' role within the team would be a topic of discussion in the months leading up to the mega-event.

Sunil Gavaskar said during a discussion on Star Sports, "I think Pat Cummins was a smart buy, maybe a little over-expensive. Smart buy because he will bring the leadership aspect to their team, which was lacking the last time around. Last time around, some of the bowling changes that we saw in crucial games were just head-scratching, and that cost them matches. So now with Pat Cummins coming in, I am pretty certain that he will be the captain of the team and that will make a huge difference."

There have already been speculations about whether current skipper Aiden Markram would continue in his role. However, with Cummins' impressive track record, including leading Australia to victory in the World Cup and WTC Final, many believe he could be the frontrunner for the position.

